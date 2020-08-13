Good News: Chandigarh NGO Sets Up Mobile Library In Minivan; Netizens Laud 'real Thinker'

In the time of pandemic when unprivileged students are away from school and education, a Chandigarh based Non-Governmental Organization has set up a small library in a minivan to distribute books among needy students. This great deed is started by Sandeep Kumar, founder of the NGO Open Eye Foundation. He had started collecting books from various places to help the students who cannot afford books amid the financial setback due to coronavirus.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Sandeep Kumar said “When I completed my studies, I came up with an idea to reuse the books. In December 2016, I started this initiative and organized camps in schools. People responded positively, and came forward to help me with the study materials.”

Punjab: Sandeep Kumar from Mohali runs a mobile library & provides books/study material to children living in slums; says, “I was a teacher at a school, but then I realised students don't have basic things, such as pencils & notebooks. That's when I decided to help them this way" pic.twitter.com/LTNnX2Hhg3 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

Sandeep organized a small library in his minivan, filled with books and stationery material collected from various places, and started visiting slums and colonies to help students in need. “I was a teacher at a school, but then I realized students don't have basic things, such as pencils & notebooks. That's when I decided to help them this way" said Sandeep Kumar.

He also added “During the lockdown, people used to call for study material but distribution via a scooter was not feasible. However, I have got a minivan now for the distribution, we also give away masks and sanitary napkins along with study materials,”. The motto of Kumar’s NGO is ‘Education from Trash’. In the last three years, Sandeep Kumar has collected around 40,000 books and distributed 10,000 books to the needy children during coronavirus lockdown.

People call him 'real thinker'

Real thinker. India needs this kind of person for unbelievable changes. I call this is a real start up for a better society. — Saumitra Mohanty (@saumitramohanty) August 12, 2020

whole hearted respect sir.

Today u are giving books, one day some of these kids will create a better world — Manish Soni🇮🇳 (@manibhaii16) August 12, 2020

इस देश को आप जैसे शिक्षकों की जरूरत है। — Saransh (@saransh_ig) August 12, 2020

🙏 — ashok kumar (@ashoklogesh5) August 12, 2020

Nice work — Upendra Chandra (@Upendra02258601) August 12, 2020

(Inputs from the agency)

(Image Credit-ANI)