'Couldn’t Believe Our Eyes': Mother Squirrel Battles Cobra To Protect Her Babies, Watch

A video of a squirrel risking it all to save her babies from a venomous cobra is doing rounds on the internet. The two minutes 38 seconds video shared by Kruger Sighting on YouTube has received more than three lakh views and thousands of likes. The video details a standoff between the two animals and the small squirrel is seen lunging at the cobra multiple times so that the snake can slither away.

The caption reveals that the fight between the two went on for more than half-an-hour before the mother squirrel forces the snake to take refuge in a nearby hole on the ground. Furthermore, it reveals that the squirrel 'had youngsters close by and just wanted the cobra to move away from the area'. The caption also said that the onlookers were 'amazed at the bravery' and the speed of the mother squirrel.

'Couldn’t believe our eyes'

The caption read, “We couldn’t believe our eyes when this scene unfolded before us, and after initially fearing for the ground squirrel, we were amazed at the bravery and speed of the squirrel and how it was irritating the deadly snake. The squirrel kept creeping up to the snake and just as it gets close enough, the snake would launch forward and snap a bite at the squirrel. The squirrel, however, reacted much too quickly and jumped out of the reach of the bite every time!”

It further added, “We waited for the fascinating story to end, and, after about half an hour, the snake took refuge in some bushes and eventually found a hole to slither into. The female squirrel then started relaxing and carried on with her business”.

Several YouTube users left amazed by the squirrel's cleverness and how it used its tail to confuse the snake. One user wrote, “Amazing how she uses her tail to confuse snake and make it strike at that instead”. Another wrote, “I love the way animal mothers protect their babies in nature, they’ll put their lives in danger to protect their babies and it’s so inspiring”. “Wow that little squirrel is soooo fast what courage it has to defend its babies from the snake love your videos Kruger short and sweet ty,” wrote another.

