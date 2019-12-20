Squirrel Breaks Into Ohio House Through Chimney Creating Chaos

Just as winters are here, a squirrel entered a chimney in Ohio and wreaked havoc in a home. Owners of the house, Mitch and Haylie Ferguson told the media that the rodent somehow got inside the fireplace of their Canton home last week. On entering the house, it ran like anything and the couple had a wild squirrel chase around their own home. Haylie, 26 told that she had no idea how the squirrel got in. She just heard something back at the fireplace and thinks that's where it came from. The peculiar incident has caught the attention of social media since a video was posted online.

Squirrel wreaking havoc in Ohio home

In order to capture the squirrel, Haylie Ferguson and her husband took the help of his father, Mitch Sr. A video captured by Haylie shows the squirrel giving the two men a slip and running around the house. She explained to the media that the scene was crazy. She had to lock herself in the bedroom to not let the squirrel escape and it was finally caught as well. Fortunately, Mitch Ferguson was wearing gloves as the squirrel bit his finger on being captured. Take a look.

Squirrel steals Amazon package

In yet another mischevious act by a squirrel, one was caught on camera while stealing a package left at a homeowner's front door. Security camera footage from the home in San Pedro, California shows the squirrel as it took a small Amazon package in its mouth and ran off the porch. The owners turned lucky as a witness reportedly spotted the thieving squirrel red-handed and took the package, which was returned to its owner. The homeowner told the media that he often finds packages in his bushes, or in precarious places around the apartment complex.

