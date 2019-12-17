Photo Of Squirrel And Bird Having Conversation Is Winning Hearts

An old picture that was clicked back in 2017 was recently shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan. The well-timed photograph has left the internet going crazy over the picture once again.

Otherworldly photo

In his tweet, Parveen Kaswan praised the stunning visuals of the photograph. The picture shows a bird that is perched on a reddish mushroom and seems to be having a conversation with a squirrel that is sitting atop a piece of tiny wood and is simultaneously holding a mushroom in his hand. The IFS officer added that the picture was originally taken by Vadim Trunov in Voronezh, in Russia and according to Kaswan looks otherworldly.

A squirrel and a bird having conversation over a mushroom. This picture by Vadim Trunov is so soothing. Like from other world !! Isn't it. pic.twitter.com/8iTHl2GhOi — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 16, 2019

The picture soon went viral and at the time of writing the post already has six thousand likes and almost 1,200 retweets.

Is this even a picture for real ! OmyGod☺️ love this. — Kriya (@kriyatalks) December 16, 2019

surreal. Like from some animation film. 💖 — Padma Kaushik (@KaushikPadma) December 16, 2019

Read: 'Don't Share Rumours On FB, Twitter, WhatsApp': Noida Police After Delhi, Aligarh Violence

Read: Zomato Asks Twitter What's Craziest Things You've Done To Get Free Food, Netizens Answer

In a similar incident, a photographer had caught an extraordinary moment in Indonesia when a frog opened its mouth to chow down on a mouse for its meal. However, it suddenly changed its mind and decided to become pals with the rodent. The series of extraordinary photos were captured by Tanto Yensen. The series of photos by Yensen shows the moments and interactions between the frog and the mouse.

The first photo shows the exact moment the frog opens his mouth, sticks its tongue out and is moments away from striking, while the little mouse which seems to have given up on life sits quietly with its eyes closed. But as one proceeds to the other pictures of the series, once can see how the frog changes its mind and the mouse looks up, seemingly surprised, to find itself alive. Grateful, the little mouse puts its paws on top of the frog's head in a gesture of thanks for not having him as his meal. The tiny mouse then sniffs and kisses the frog for avoiding meal in the last picture of the series.

Read: Shai Hope Reveals What Keeps Him Motivated As West Indies Aim To Win The ODI Series

Read: Kiara Advani: What Makes Her The Perfect Leo? Read To Find Out