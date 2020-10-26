Mother With Sign Reveals How Moms Can Find Everything Kids Can't, Netizens Say 'no Doubt'

Poonam Sapra who is also known as 'Mother with a Sign' took to her official Instagram handle and shared a wholesome message leaving the netizens amused. Mothers are always known for their ability to find stuff which their children are unable to locate. Sharing the secret of this ‘superpower’, Poonam Sapra shared an image on Instagram in which she can be seen holding a placard. In the caption she says, “Socks, keys, that t-shirt and wallet — she always knows where you'd keep it before you keep it there, bachhas”.

The most unanswered question answered

The image shows the old woman smiling and holding a placard in her hand which answers the question that everybody wanted an answer for. The placard has written on it the reason why moms are able to find everything that their children are unable to find. “The reason why your mom can find things you can't is that she knows you better than you know yourself”, says the wholesome lines on the placard.

Read: 'Mother With Sign' Is The Best Thing On The Internet, Will Revive Your Childhood Memories

On seeing the wholesome post, netizens bombarded the comment section. "Aunty, the way you call us "bacchas" just makes me go. Much love", wrote an Instagram user. Another perosn wrote, "It’s so scary when things can’t be found when I am looking for them but they suddenly appear in the very same place when my mom looks for them. The horror is real". Appreciating the posts by her, one person said, "love seeing your posts @motherwithsign you are amazingly awesome!! you remind me of stuff my mom taught me, and of the things i forgot to tell my son! you help me so much". Uploaded on October 25, the image has managed to gather over 24.4K likes.

Read: Trained Dogs Doing Things Impossible For Human Alone, Save 7 Koalas From Bushfires

Read: Who Was Zach Sobiech's Girlfriend? Learn More About The Musician

Also Read: After Real Fly On Mike Pence's Head, Morphed Fly On Amy Barrett's Shoulder Goes Viral

(Image Credits: Instagram/@motherwithsign)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.