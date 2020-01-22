'Mother With Sign' Is The Best Thing On The Internet, Will Revive Your Childhood Memories

Mothers are known for giving advice that we often tend to ignore as we feel that particular advice is not really important and doesn't affect our day-to-day life. One such mother had so much to say that her son actually made her an Instagram account. Twitter user Pranav Sapra shared a post about his mother saying that she had so much to say that he made her an Instagram account. The Mother With Sign Instagram handle shows his mother holding up placards with various pieces of advice.

The mother with signs

The pictures of his mother holding all that different signs advising her son on various subjects are going viral on social media. The Instagram handle is gaining a lot of followers and the post itself is garnering a lot of likes. A user named 'thetinyone' wrote, "Your account is lovely aunty.! And thanks for reminding us that there's nothing more than our parent. We're glad you're here." On one of her placards that read, "Try and spend some time with your parents too. They're good people," a user replied, "Aunty ji hostel me hi rah rhe hai last 8 years se to."

My mom keeps telling me things, so I made her an Instagram account 😅 https://t.co/gjOY9T5C8G pic.twitter.com/nJPEbGyti3 — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) January 22, 2020

That’s so creative. Let me follow her. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 22, 2020

The "wear enough clothes" made me feel personally targeted by it lol 😂 what a nice mom you have 💕🙌🏾 — The girl next door (@karennjoy_) January 22, 2020

One such account was going viral a few weeks ago where a dog is protesting with signs against things it doesn't like or things that are part of its daily life. The Instagram handle 'dogwithsign' shows a dog holding a series of complaints written on cardboard that maybe every dog in the world will relate to. Dog owners from across the globe will relate to the sign as well. The Instagram handle had over 24,000 followers and the profile bio said, "if you don't sit for something, you'll never get the treat."

