Mumbai: 'Brave' Cop Saves Man Who Fell On Tracks While Boarding Moving Train

A cop serving the Mumbai Police force is being hailed as a hero after he saved a man who slipped on the railway tracks while boarding a moving train. The entire incident was captured by CCTV of the railway station as Mumbai Police shared the clip on Twitter. In the clip, it is clearly visible that the man fell into gap between platform and the train as he loses balance. The video shows the brave officer pulling the unidentified man from slipping under the moving train. “Your safety is in good hands,” the police department wrote while lauding the officer.

Shared with a disclaimer, the video starts with passengers boarding a train from the Dahisar Railway Station, located on the western line of Mumbai Suburban Railway network. A man appears at the scene and tries to board a train which had already departed but falls down in the process. Then that police constable Yogesh Hiremath, who was on duty at that time, noticed him and rushed to save him.

Your Safety Is In Good Hands!



PC Yogesh Hiremath was at Dahisar Railway Station when a young man almost fell in the platform gap while trying to board a moving train.



The alert officer managed to pull him out before anything untoward happened.

'Good Job'

The cop manages to pull him out and thus, prevented, what could have otherwise turned into a horrific accident. Since posted on Twitter on January 4, the clip has gone viral with over 4.6 million views. Lauding the valiant police force, a user wrote, "Well done Mumbai Police! You are the best! Jumping into a departing train is very dangerous: trying this to capture a seat in an incoming train slowing to a stop far less so.' Another user added, 'Congratulations on bravery act, Mumbai Police."

Just a few days ago, a man named Irani Kaizhad was saved by a brave woman jawan of Maharashtra security force after he fell down on the railway track at Mumbai Grant Road Railway Station on Saturday. According to the visuals accessed by news agency ANI, the moment man fell down due to dizziness, a train was seen coming on the same track and just then the lady officer Lata Bhosle jumped on the track, signalled the motorman to stop the train and saved the life of the young man. As per reports, Irani Khizhad was brought to the platform and was given first aid.

