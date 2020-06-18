Mumbai Cop's Timely Action Helps Save 14-day-old's Life, Netizens Hail The 'real Hero'

A police officer is garnering a lot of attention on social media and for all the right reasons. According to reports, Mumbai police constable Shrimant Kolekar's timely action helped in saving a child's life. As per a post shared by Mumbai police on its official Twitter handle, Kolekar spotted a worried parents on road, whose child was choking on a safety pin that the kid had accidentally swallowed. Kolekar used his vehicle to take the child to the nearest hospital, where the child received treatment and was saved.

"Shrimant Kolekar, a constable of Wadala Truck Terminal Police Station, rushed the kid to King Edward Memorial Hospital on his own motorbike after he saw the parents worried due to a safety pin stuck in the throat of their 14-day-old baby at Wadala," Mumbai police informed in a follow-up tweet.

When in doubt, find your nearest cop!



A 14 day old baby was choking on a safety pin he had accidentally swallowed. PC S.Kolekar spotted the worried parents on the road & rushed the kid to KEM using his own vehicle, where the child received timely treatment.#MumbaiFirst pic.twitter.com/yCVNxFQKvW — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 18, 2020

Kolekar is garnering a lot of praises from netizens who are hailing him as an avatar of god for his timely intervention that helped to save the child's life. "Can not imagine what parents might have felt after their child was taken to hospital by this God’s representative in police uniform," one user commented on the post.

Officer helps woman

In another incident, an Assistant Sub-Inspector named Sushila Badaik helped a woman who was travelling on a special migrants' train feed her child by getting warm milk from her home. According to reports, the incident occurred on June 14 when the Bengaluru-Gorakhpur train arrived at Hatia railway station. One of the officers who know Sushila told the press that she saw the baby crying so she went forward and helped her. The woman was reportedly travelling to her home in Madhubani, Bihar with her four-month-old baby on the special train for migrants.

