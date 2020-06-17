Telangana Police Recruits Train To The Tunes Of Singer Rafi, Netizens Say 'brilliant'

A footage of the police training in Telangana on singer Rafi’s popular soundtrack in khaki uniform has stunned the internet. Shared on his official Twitter handle by IPS officer Anil Kumar, the nearly 2-minute-long video shows the group of police personnel in a formation, instructed for a drill practice by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police by the name of Mohammed Rafi on the tune of Dhal Gaya Din. The internet has seemingly been amused at the innovative approach of the police.

With over 84.2k views and 5.5k likes, the “interesting” footage was captioned as “Hats Off to this Drill Instructor,” while it was shared on June 14. It can be seen how dedicated personnel sync to the rhythm of the song to march, enhance their physical capabilities in an entertaining way. “Would love to see more of his videos. Kindly share when u find them. He is a real trainer who knows how to make a task interesting,” wrote a user, admiring the idea. “Drill has to become a muscle memory but the practice is exhausting and Instructors like him make it easier to learn,” pointed out the other. “We know you work hard, hence we sleep well,” wrote the third while making the laughter emoticon.

Training Tunes By Rafi



ASI Md Rafi from Telangana State Special Protection Force has more in common with the legendary singer than just his name.



ASI Rafi brings recruits out of homesickness & physical duress by singing songs while conducting physical drills.#HumansInKhaki pic.twitter.com/z9WfMCtDm6 — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) June 16, 2020

While the Telangana State Special Police recruits seem to enjoy their routine drill with a steak of entertainment, the drill instructor successfully manages to keep their vigour up by humming to the lyrics in order to motivate the recruits to the fullest. They march back and forth on the ground energetic than ever amid the ongoing pandemic the trainer tries to keep practices interesting and the spirits high with full “involvement enjoying his job,” as one user commented. The song was performed by playback singer Mohammed Rafi along with Asha Bhosle in the 1970 movie Humjoli with lead actors Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar.

Hahha...awesome👍👍🙏 — Oscar Anthony (@mr__optimist) June 16, 2020

😂😂👌👌👌👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Vivek bagri (@Vivekbagri3) June 16, 2020

🤗🤗🙏🙏👍 — Sudheer Agrawal Amar Ujala (@Sudhiragrawal_1) June 16, 2020

Drill has to become a muscle memory but the practice is exhausting and Instructors like him make it easier to learn. — MS🇮🇳 (@covertcamo) June 16, 2020

Brilliant and should be copied by other states too — Krsna (@narayan_krs) June 16, 2020

Great 👍 sir हमे गर्व आप पर जो पुरी लगन से देश के जवानो को ट्रेनिंग दे रहे हे l आप सब के लिए एक inspiration हे l 👮‍♂️👮‍♂️Salute sir 👮‍♂️👮‍♂️जय हिंद 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Ashish tak (@Ashish474941) June 16, 2020

Wud love to see more of his videos. Kindly share when u find them. He is a real trainer who knows how to make a task interesting — vineeta pandey (@p_vineeta) June 16, 2020

