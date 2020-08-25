Mumbai Couple Signs Contract To Share Custody Of Pet Dogs After Divorce

A rare incident took place in Mumbai when a couple signed a deal over the custody of their dogs as the two parted their ways. According to media reports, the couple tied knot eighteen years ago and in their married life they rescued two pups and started fostering them as pets. After eighteen years of married life, both decided to separate, but they did not want to separate two pups and chalked a detailed plan, which includes heads up before taking them out of town on vacation. The man in the couple is a banker and the woman is a homemaker.

Lawyer lauds couple

The couple had filed for the divorce in February this year and according to the divorce deal, the man has won the primary custody of the dogs, while the woman can take the dogs, for a continuous period of one month thrice a year. Both husband and wife are in their early 40’s and after marriage rift started widening between the couple because of mismatch inhabits, views and lifestyle and this led to the divorce between couples, but they did want their pets to suffer this.

Lawyers of the couple Amarjeet Prasad and Payal Sethia lauded this unique example in which every family member is treated humanely. This type of case came last time in 2009 when singer Adnan Sami and Sabh Galdari fought for the custardy of a pet dog. Commenting on these kinds of cases former President of Bar Sajan Oommen said last year they got a case, where a divorcing couple decides with whom their pet cat would stay after separation. This is the future of matrimonial litigation, he added. Another lawyer Mrunalini Deshmukh said last time she got this kind of case in which the couple wants a settlement of pet after the divorce was a decade ago.

