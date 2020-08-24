Mumbai Sees 743 New COVID Cases; City's Tally At 1,37,091 As Govt Won't Ease Travel Curbs

In a major dip, Mumbai reported 743 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 20 new deaths on Monday. The city also saw 1025 new recoveries taking the cured tally to 1,11,084. Mumbai's COVID-19 tally stands at 1,37,091 cases of which 18,263 are active with 7439 fatalities.

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 81% now while its growth rise slowed to 0.80%. BMC reported that 7,09,583 samples have been tested till date with a 19.21% positivity rate. As per BMC's war room report, 151 of 913 ventilator beds were vacant, while 233 of 1435 ICU beds were vacant.

Earlier in the day, the ruling Shiv Sena slammed the Supreme Court’s decision to conditionally reopen three Mumbai-based Jain temples in Dadar, Byculla, and Chembur for worshippers on August 22 and 23- on the occasion of the Paryushan festival. Sena opined through its mouthpiece Saamana, "Even the Supreme Court does not function normally during this coronavirus crisis. But we have to accept every verdict by saying 'Yes, my lord'."

Maharashtra has kept places of worship for devotees since the commencement of the nationwide lockdown on March 25, inspite of the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the reopening of religious places across India from June 8 onwards. Moreover, Maharashtra has also opposed MHA's directive to ensure free movement of goods and people. State Home Minister has confirmed that ease of restrictions on inter-state travel cannot be eased as Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 604, while over 5834 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 47 days, while Deonar is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 142 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 87 days is higher than the national average of 22 days.