Mumbai Floods: Anand Mahindra Shares Viral Video Comparing Mumbai To Venice, Watch

Businessman Anand Mahindra is very active on social media. Recently, he shared a hilarious video comparing Mumbai to Venice, referring to the heavy rainfalls causing Mumbai to flood again. Read ahead to know more.

Anand Mahindra shares a hilarious video

Anand Gopal Mahindra is an Indian billionaire, businessperson and the chairperson of Mahindra Group, a Mumbai-based business conglomerate. Along with being a successful businessman, Anand Mahindra also has a very good sense of humour. On August 6, 2020, amid the heavy rainfall in Mumbai causing the floods, he took to his official Twitter handle to post a hilarious video of the flooded road and the cars and trucks still moving in them. His caption read, “Another video about #mumbaifloods going viral. Gujarati deadpan humour rivals the dry-wit of the British. Even if you don’t understand Gujarati you are going to have a broad smile on your face...”.

Another video about #mumbaifloods going viral. Gujarati deadpan humour rivals the dry-wit of the British. Even if you don’t understand Gujarati you are going to have a broad smile on your face... pic.twitter.com/nqhQcsH9Gm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 6, 2020

Earlier on the same day, Anand Mahindra took to his official Twitter handle to posted one more of such a hilarious video. In the video, the person recording the video can be seen standing in a balcony at a height and in front of him is a tall palm tree that is swinging from left to right due to the heavy rains and strong winds. The ace businessman captioned the video, “Of all the videos that did the rounds yesterday about the rains in Mumbai, this one was the most dramatic. We have to figure out if this palm tree’s Tandava was a dance of joy—enjoying the drama of the storm—or nature’s dance of anger...”.

Of all the videos that did the rounds yesterday about the rains in Mumbai, this one was the most dramatic. We have to figure out if this palm tree’s Tandava was a dance of joy—enjoying the drama of the storm—or nature’s dance of anger... pic.twitter.com/MmXh6qPhn5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 6, 2020

In other news

As of January 2020, reported net worth of Anand Mahindra is estimated to be $1.6 billion. The businessman is an alumnus of Harvard University and later even graduated from the Harvard Business School. In 1996, Anand Mahindra established the non-government organisation, Nanhi Kali that supports education for underprivileged girls in India.

The Fortune Magazine awards had Anand Mahindra feature as one of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders. In fact, he was in the magazine's 2011 listing of Asia's 25 most powerful businesspeople too. In 2013, Anand Mahindra was also recognised by Forbes India as their Entrepreneur of the Year. In January 2020, he was given the Padma Bhushan Award, which is the third-highest civilian award in India.

