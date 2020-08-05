Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of 'simple Innovation' That Increases Efficiency Of Work

Indian billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra shared video showing ‘simple innovation’ that can increase efficiency of day-to-day tasks including wall painting.

Anand Mahindra

Indian billionaire businessman, Anand Mahindra recently retweeted a video posted by a page ‘Civil Engineering’ that showed a unique device which reduces the effort put into the tiresome work of painting a wall. The chairman of Mahindra Group shared the video on August 4 saying that even though it is not an invention as big as ‘rocket science’ but simple innovations like this would result in walls without shabby overruns. Therefore, Mahindra elaborated that such million tiny improvements can make day-to-day jobs efficient and magnify the productivity. He also called the short clip showing a painter effortlessly coating the wall with paint, as ‘fascinating’.

Netizens agree with Anand Mahindra

The video has already garnered over 8.6 million views and several internet users have agreed with Anand Mahindra’s logic of simple innovations making a huge difference in increasing the efficiency of simple tasks. Others even noted that the painter in the video is very talented and called it ‘amazing’. Even Indian paint company, Berger Paints replied to Mahindra saying that they could not agree more and advertise their own product similar to the innovation being seen in the video.

