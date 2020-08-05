Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of 'simple Innovation' That Increases Efficiency Of Work

Indian billionaire businessman, Anand Mahindra recently retweeted a video posted by a page ‘Civil Engineering’ that showed a unique device which reduces the effort put into the tiresome work of painting a wall. The chairman of Mahindra Group shared the video on August 4 saying that even though it is not an invention as big as ‘rocket science’ but simple innovations like this would result in walls without shabby overruns. Therefore, Mahindra elaborated that such million tiny improvements can make day-to-day jobs efficient and magnify the productivity. He also called the short clip showing a painter effortlessly coating the wall with paint, as ‘fascinating’.

Not glamorous work. No rocket science in his method. But it removes any possibility of shoddy paint overruns. A million such small improvements can make such everyday jobs breathtakingly efficient & raise productivity multifold. Simple process innovations are fascinating https://t.co/PdcuIDDIKP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 4, 2020

Netizens agree with Anand Mahindra

The video has already garnered over 8.6 million views and several internet users have agreed with Anand Mahindra’s logic of simple innovations making a huge difference in increasing the efficiency of simple tasks. Others even noted that the painter in the video is very talented and called it ‘amazing’. Even Indian paint company, Berger Paints replied to Mahindra saying that they could not agree more and advertise their own product similar to the innovation being seen in the video.

Couldn't agree more! Innovations do go a long way in increasing productivity.

One such innovation is our auto roller, which helps our painters do their tasks safer and faster, without any hassles! pic.twitter.com/cLJGstXioi — Berger Paints (@BergerPaintsInd) August 4, 2020

The guy is clearly very talented with the efficiency he is doing his job. He does not spray the paint work near the edges let's it spread around the area. 👍🏻 — Tanya Design101 (@learndesign101) August 4, 2020

Sir i think you should collectively put all your whatsapp finds, Internet finds, easy life hacks on a blog/website which can be used by everyone :) tweets get lost.. — Hardik (@hardiknow) August 4, 2020

Wowww — Aditya prakash (@iamaadiprakash) August 4, 2020

Design thinking is not glamorous it’s essential who agrees ? @anandmahindra your automobile division always takes lead in this area https://t.co/QdP3bg1Vif — ruchita sharma (@ruchenluxe) August 4, 2020

Smart work is the key! https://t.co/ad8cGbuQ5U — Shwetambra Sharma (@shashvatdesigns) August 4, 2020

