Anand Mahindra's Hilarious Post On Practicality And Usability, Netizens Call It A 'marvel'

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a picture on Twitter on August 1 that has left netizens in splits. The picture shows a drainage outlet constructed on a raised platform - effectively defeating its purpose. Mahindra while sharing the picture wrote, "I have enormous faith in the inherent tendency of people to be practical. And sometimes I give up all hope of that".

The hilarious post managed to garner more than 49K likes and 6k comments.

Netizens' Reactions

I have enormous faith in the inherent tendency of people to be practical. And sometimes I give up all hope of that... pic.twitter.com/nFBOfrwjm5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2020

What a brilliant engineering... — jeevitha (@jeevitha13590) August 1, 2020

Sahi hai Sir, kachara nahi phasega 😂 — Vishnu Shankar Vyas (@vishnu_ra2) August 1, 2020

Well, it's just an automatic flooding system incase the bathroom floods, which it is going to. — Vaibhav Rao (@Vaibhav_Rao_) August 1, 2020

Side effect of reservation 🤣 — Naveen Rai (@Rais_NaveenRai) August 1, 2020

This is esp designed for those who don’t want their money to go down the drain — Brinda (@brindarana) August 1, 2020

Mumbai drainage system miniature — Vineeta Bhardwaj (@vineetabhardwaj) August 1, 2020

The picture was also shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra. "Do you find your life difficult?" he wrote in Hindi while posting it on the microblogging platform. "Think about the daily struggles of the people living in this house.", he added.

Image: Anand Mahindra/Twitter

