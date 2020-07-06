Video: Herd Of Deer Spotted In 'heart Of Mumbai' As Nature Heals Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

While many cities have remained under a total lockdown for months before gradually reopening, many incidents of the wild animals roaming freely emerged as the rivers turned pollution-free and the atmosphere breathes clean of the toxic gases. In one such footage shared on Twitter on July 3 by an environmental activist Afroz Shah, a herd of deer was seen frolicking by the banks of Mithi River in Mumbai as the plantation in the vicinity grew lush green and the river had turned clean.

Captioned as saying, that the mother nature revives and some areas must be left by the humans to heal from the throes of human adversity, the 29-second clip portrays that perhaps the mankind was far too cruel to nature earlier. In the clip, viewers witnessed a sight uncommon as wildlife roamed free. A herd of deer can be seen grazing on the forestation surrounding the now pollution-free Mumbai river that had previously witnessed no animals.

Positive effects of lockdown.



Location - Mumbai city - Near River Mithi Starting point.



Date /time - 2nd July evening .



This is right in the heart of the mumbai city.



Our cleanup of River Mithi started at this very spot.



Leave mother nature alone.



Mother nature revives. pic.twitter.com/SDS2RvdcWI — Afroz shah (@AfrozShah1) July 3, 2020

Halt in human activity, nature restored

While most rivers and streams across the country had turned polluted due to the sewage canals that drained toxic wastes into the water bodies, the pandemic restricted such human activities as business operations came to a halt. Meanwhile, the lockdown wrung an environmental change eliminating the pollution and restoring the natural habitat for the wild animals. Internet was amused at the clip as several deer spent quality time relishing in the greenery and walking around the waterbody right in the middle of the city. “Please ensure no one harms them,” a commenter urged. “If each of us attempted to achieve even 1 percent of what you have achieved the world would be healed,” said another. “Navi Mumbai looks like a Navi Dulhan,” joked a third. “All thanks to you and your volunteers Working so hard for the mother nature,” appreciated one other.

Unbelievable that it is Mumbai! Superb. Your efforts are bearing fruits. Keep going. — गर्व से कहो हम हिंदू है🇮🇳 (@dilsebhartiya01) July 3, 2020

Wow .... this is amazing! Some much needed positivity! — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) July 3, 2020

Very nice. — Mohammad Zaman Ansari (@MohammadZamanA5) July 5, 2020

Where is it exactly in Mumbai bhai ? It flows right from the heart of Mumbai — Adnyat (@Adnyat1) July 4, 2020

What a beautiful view #natureishealing — imran khan🇮🇳 (@Itsmeeimran) July 3, 2020

Bless those deers with long healthy life. — Natehc (@ChetanN04267171) July 3, 2020

Very soothing. It must be protected as lockdown getting lifted. — Raghuraj Singh (@raghuraj85) July 3, 2020

This is just WOW 🥰 — Sweta (Wear Mask when out) (@OptomSwetaPatel) July 3, 2020

Can't believe this is in Mumbai, so beautiful — Rakhi Dhavale (@RakhiDhavale) July 4, 2020

