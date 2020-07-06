"Bartan Dho Liye" Viral Video Of Rant Makes Netizens Laugh Off Their Usual Problems; Watch

Since the lockdown has started, people have constantly been complaining about how they have been completing their house chores. In the same context, a viral video of popular actor, Sumeet Vyas has been doing rounds on the internet. In the video, Sumeet is seen as a corporate office goer who is speaking his mind out about the problems during the lockdown. See the video here.

Problems of WFH pic.twitter.com/5HWQSdRBUl — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 5, 2020

Internet users relate to Bartan dho liye Viral video

Sumeet Vyas speaks his mind about the problem a usual corporate office employee is facing currently. The video is 4.54-minutes long and it has been titled as Bartan dho liye. The video is basically a rant by a man who is having a tough time balancing his household chores along with his office work. The clip starts with Sumeet sweeping the floors and revealing how much he misses going to the office. But soon, the conversation takes a slight turn and converts into a rant with Vyas complaining about the never-ending house chores.

Seeing this, a number of his fans and internet users have been sharing the video on their social media. The viewers have also been sharing their views ion the comments section of the post. Some wrote considerate things like how the video describes the usual problems and even how they could totally related to Vyas’ day-to-day problems. A fan also commented, “If we find humour in stressful situations we can overcome any hurdle!!This was sensible & funny at the same time”. Here are some fan reactions on the video.

Hilarious ! Story of us all 😂 — Simy Dhar (@simydhar) July 5, 2020

Hahaha. The best line. 'So nahi paa raha hu main. Sota hu toh sapne me aata hai ki kal subah uthke firse yeh sab karna padega'. Stuck in vicious circle — Deepak Khatri (@deepak_khatri) July 5, 2020

The struggle is real 🤣🤣and HR /ER managers are pain.. — Anu Sathya (@AnuSathya10) July 5, 2020

