Netizens Claim Mark Ruffalo's Wish With Captain America's Backside Has 'won The Internet'

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo took to his social media account to wish his fans on the 4th of July. Rather than sharing traditional wishes, the Hulk actor shared a picture of Chris Evans’ character Captain America’s backside. The image was a hilarious reference from Marvel's 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. Netizens couldn’t get enough of the hilarious tweet and have showered the post with funny comments.

In the picture, Chris Evans’ character Captain America is seen lying on the floor. The image is a still from the film Avengers: Endgame. Mark Ruffalo made a reference to the film as in the film, Captain America is seen referring to his behind ‘America’s behind’. While posting the picture, Mark Ruffalo simply used a hashtag that said ‘Happy 4th of July.’

Fan reactions

God bless (Captain) America pic.twitter.com/5PZpdNXGdO — Hannah C (@HCasterSugar) July 5, 2020

you win the internet today 😂 — Joe 🌈 (@steebtuna) July 4, 2020

You do the lord's work, sir. — Kwertzy Fulla Turkey (@kwertzy) July 4, 2020

A sentiment to get behind — Not Cooper cool but one of the better Sarahs (@sedwrds9) July 4, 2020

I’m only accepting this because you know 😌americas a** but if someone else tweets happy 4th of july im unfollowing — Ayelen (@Ayelen32765581) July 4, 2020

All of us this holiday weekend: pic.twitter.com/Y8D7i9Y4wY — Kristina Hernandez (@KrisWroteThis) July 4, 2020

Leave it to Mark to make me smile out loud. 😂😂💙❤️ — Chris Evans FANS USA💙🌙 (@ChrisEvans_USA) July 4, 2020

Netizens have credited Mark Ruffalo for making their day better. Some have even stated that Mark Ruffalo has ‘won the internet’ with the post. Some have also shared hilarious GIFs of Chris Evans as well as him as Captain America to stated that they liked Mark Ruffalo’s humour. Fans took to their Twitter and commented hilarious messages on the post shared by the actor.

What’s next for Mark Ruffalo?

Mark Ruffalo will reportedly be seen playing a lead role in the upcoming television spin-off of the film Parasite. According to multiple sources, the movie is being made into a television series for the HBO network. Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo has been roped in to play the leading character in the television show. According to reports, the Oscar-winning director will be teaming up with Adam McKay for the series.

The series will be a short one, with only five to six episodes. Exact details of Ruffalo’s character have not been revealed yet. Bong Joon-Ho made history after his movie Parasite won the Best Picture award at the 92nd Academy Awards for being the first foreign film to win the Oscar in the category.

