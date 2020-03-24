Indian Railways Explains 'seriousness' Of Coronavirus Situation With An Analogy

Coronavirus outbreak has forced many countries to go under complete lockdown, the scale of which is unprecedented and was never seen in history before. The Ministry of Railways on March 24 took to its official Twitter handle to explain the intensity of the situation caused by the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

The ministry on Tuesday posted a Tweet where it said, "the Indian Railways did not stop even during the wars. Please understand the seriousness of the situation and stay at home."

भारतीय रेल कभी युद्धकाल में भी नहीं रुकी

कृपया परिस्थितियों की गम्भीरता समझिए

घर में ही रहिये।

— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 23, 2020

India locked down over 80 major cities on March 23 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and urged people to maintain social distancing and avoid public gatherings. Educational institutes and public places have been shut down across states with companies allowing employees to work from home.

India has so far recorded 519 coronavirus cases, of which 20 cases came in the last 24 hours. There are currently 469 active cases in the country and 10 people have lost their lives, while 40 have been treated successfully.

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 17,100 lives across the world and has infected nearly 3,92,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Italy, Spain and Iran are the most affected countries outside mainland China, where, as of March 23 the combined death toll stands at 10,700. Italy has surpassed China to record the most number of deaths in the world due to the virus outbreak, while Iran and Spain both have crossed the 1,500 mark.

Lead Image Credit: PTI