'Stay At Home Save Lives' Trends On Twitter Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Staying at home and maintaining social distancing are probably the best precautions one can follow during these difficult times as a vaccine to fight coronavirus pandemic is yet to be developed. Many countries, including India have imposed strict lockdown measures banning public gatherings, shutting down educational institutes among other things. Over 80 cities in India are under lockdown since March 22 and authorities have urged people to stay indoors.

Now, people on social media are flocking in large numbers to urge others to stay at home and save lives. On March 24, hashtag #StayAtHomeSaveLives started trending on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, where hundreds of people started sharing posts related to coronavirus outbreak. Netizens were sharing posts of all sorts, from the importance of staying at home in these times to video of police spreading awareness.

Stop Going Out.



Rest in home or Rest in peace #StayAtHomeSaveLives #StayHomeIndia pic.twitter.com/ekqonpOiYU — Shaik Nadeem (@ishaiknadeem) March 24, 2020

If you are staying home to save lives you ARE being productive.



You are literally saving Lifes

Be proud of yourself and Stay at Home.#StayAtHomeSaveLives — ཞąŋƈɧơ 👁️ ѕι∂нєαят (@innocent_huntrr) March 24, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 17,100 lives across the world and has infected nearly 3,92,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Italy, Iran, and US are the most affected countries outside mainland China, where, as of March 23 the combined death toll stands at 10,700. Italy has surpassed China to record the most number of deaths in the world due to the virus outbreak, while Iran and Spain both have crossed the 1,500 mark.

