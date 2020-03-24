Half Of Country's Population At Risk If Required Actions Not Taken: Afghan Health Ministry

Afghanistan's Minister of Public Health Ferozuddin Feroz in a press conference on March 24 said it is estimated that more than 16 million people in the country may contract coronavirus. According to the reports, Feroz said that half of the country's population is at risk of getting infected by the COVID-19 if the necessary measures are not taken.

Media reports suggest that the ministry of health has made demands to the government, including ordering of restrictions in movement during the daytime, closing restaurants, parks, baths, swimming pools and shutting down of passenger transportation in major cities.

Feroz also urged the government to order people to self-isolate themselves in their homes in Herat, the most affected city in Afghanistan. On Monday, however, the Ministry of Public Health had accused the government of neglecting its duties and using the virus for political gains.

Afghanistan has so far recorded 42 Coronavirus cases, of which 2 cases came in the last 24 hours. There are currently 40 active cases in the country and one person has died in the country as of March 24, while one has been treated successfully.

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 17,100 lives across the world and has infected nearly 3,92,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Italy, Spain, and Iran are the most affected countries outside mainland China, where, as of March 23 the combined death toll stands at 10,700. Italy has surpassed China to record the most number of deaths in the world due to the virus outbreak, while Iran and Spain both have crossed the 1,500 mark.

