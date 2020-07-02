Mumbai Police Gives 'Dark' Series Reference While Urging Everyone To Wear Mask Amid COVID

On Thursday, Mumbai Police shared a picture on all its social media handles. The photo was from the Netflix web series Dark's central character Jonas Kahnwald (played by Louis Hofmann), with the caption that read: "Question - Is it okay to share masks? Answer- Absolutely not. It’s a #Dark habit." (sic) With the social media post, Mumbai Police urged everyone to use a mask while travelling amid coronavirus scare.

Check out Mumbai Police's post:

Question - Is it okay to share masks?



Answer- Absolutely not. It’s a #Dark habit pic.twitter.com/kiTsdBlIpR — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 2, 2020

The post shared in the early hours of Thursday went viral within hours. Social media users were raving about Mumbai Police's promptness and creativity in spreading awareness through popular culture tropes. Here is how social media users reacted to Mumbai Police's Dark web series reference.

Netizens reaction to Mumbai Police's social media post:

Your social media messaging team is always on point .



Tick. Tack. Tick. Tack — Lina Dsouza 👸 (@LinaDsouza1) July 2, 2020

Whoever's Handling the Mumbai Police's Social Media is very cool. Loving the tweets & posts! — Pooja Daya (@pooj_daya) July 2, 2020

Mumbai police is lit!! — Rohit Agrahari (@Rohit_Agrahari8) July 2, 2020

Amchi Mumbai Police la pan #DarkNetflix #Dark series cha effect jhala re baba — Hitesh Patel (@Hitesh86P) July 2, 2020

witty👍🏻💙 — apurva chavan (@apurvac43441230) July 2, 2020

excellently conveyed haha. Thank You Saviors 👍 — Ketaki Kets (@Kets00100) July 2, 2020

I just love the @MumbaiPolice media team. Great ideas — Sandeep Dutta (@jeddidahsam) July 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police is popular on social media for disseminating important messages through popular culture tropes. Recently, Mumbai Police shared an image wishing all frontline workers on National Doctors Day. In the photo, there were various costumes of a superhero with the caption- "#NationalDoctorsDay." (sic)

The doctor’s apron is no less than a superhero's cape.

We thank all the doctors for their selfless service to this city. #NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/g4nle2L3r5 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 1, 2020

All details about Dark web series

Dark, starring Louis Hofmann, Andreas Pietschmann, Dietrich Hollinderbäumer, has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Maja Schöne, Angela Winkler, Lisa Vicari, among others in prominent roles. The science-fiction German series narrates the tale of a fictional town named Winden, Germany, where a child's disappearance brings light on a conspiracy that transpires through different generations. The German series airs on Netflix and is very popular among the masses.

