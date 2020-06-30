Twitter's 'I Know A Spot' Trend Triggers Hilarious Memes, Mumbai Police Say 'stay At Home'

A recent ‘Know a Spot’ trend has taken over the internet. As the name suggests, a person calls out somebody for saying that they know a place and then end the statement with the most unexpected and unconventional wording. From ‘Elon Musk taking to Mars’ to ‘females leaving you on read’, social media users have come up with some downright irreverent and hilarious statements.

‘Know a spot’ trend

The latest trend has taken over Twitter and internet users have ‘a spot’ for almost anything and everything. While some of them were highly relatable, others were just hilarious. Here are some trending ‘know a spot’ memes which have surfaced on the micro-blogging site. Even Mumbai Police shared a tweet about the latest trend to spread COVID-19 awareness.

Responsible Mumbaikars will say ‘I know a spot’ that’s safe and ask you to stay at home! #StayHome#StaySafe — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 28, 2020

females be like "I know a spot" then leave you on read for the next month — jabi (@schafer_javier) June 30, 2020

girls be like “i know a spot” then say “my parents said no” 🙄 — diego (@diego_3141) June 30, 2020

Pisces be like “I know a spot” and then actually not know a spot, they made it all up in their head — Itsyamanistarr (@itsyamanistarr) June 30, 2020

My car be like “I know a spot” and takes me to work 😑 — The Weekdy (@gringo_mijo) June 30, 2020

I be like “I know a spot”, then forget to ever take you there — maybe: miranda (@miranda_julin) June 30, 2020

guys in delhi be like "I know a spot" then take you to the rail museum — sadiya (@sadiyeaaah) June 30, 2020

Girls be like “I know a spot” then stop txting back — Vanessa Silva (@vliz11) June 30, 2020

