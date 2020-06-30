Last Updated:

Twitter's 'I Know A Spot' Trend Triggers Hilarious Memes, Mumbai Police Say 'stay At Home'

From ‘Elon Musk taking to Mars’ to ‘females leaving you on read’, Twitter users have come up with some downright irreverent and hilarious statements.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Twitter

A recent ‘Know a Spot’ trend has taken over the internet. As the name suggests, a person calls out somebody for saying that they know a place and then end the statement with the most unexpected and unconventional wording. From ‘Elon Musk taking to Mars’ to ‘females leaving you on read’, social media users have come up with some downright irreverent and hilarious statements.

‘Know a spot’ trend

The latest trend has taken over Twitter and internet users have ‘a spot’ for almost anything and everything. While some of them were highly relatable, others were just hilarious. Here are some trending ‘know a spot’ memes which have surfaced on the micro-blogging site. Even Mumbai Police shared a tweet about the latest trend to spread COVID-19 awareness.

READ: Netflix India Tweets Comical Disclaimer About 'Dark', Asks To Calculate Mass Of The Sun

READ: Good News: From 'smart' Dog To 'courageous' Rescue Of Goat, Read 5 Cheerful Stories

READ: As 'inflated' Electricity Bills Leave Mumbaikers Shocked, Netizens Say ‘seh Lenge Thoda’

READ: Video: Dog Siblings Fight Like Kids Over Toy, Netizens Remind ‘sharing Is Caring’

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all