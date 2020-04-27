Mumbai Police Has A Hilarious Take On Chris Hemsworth's 'Proman Dao' Meme From Extraction

Mumbai Police's social media is renowned for its witty and humorous posts. Mumbai Police's Twitter page often uses relevant memes to spread awareness about the law and police protocol. Recently, the Mumbai Police twitter page shared their take on Chris Hemsworth's 'Proman Dao' meme from his latest film, Extraction. Their twitter post used the meme to spread awareness about the COVID-19 lockdown and the protocols that you need to follow if you want to leave your homes.

Mumbai Police uses Chris Hemsworth's Extraction meme to spread awareness about the COVID-19 lockdown

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth speaking Bangla in Netflix's 'Extraction' leaves netizens 'flipped'

Chris Hemsworth's latest action movie, Extraction, uses India as its primary backdrop. In the film, Chris Hemsworth asks someone to "Proman dao (give me proof)" in a perfect Bangla accent. Chris Hemsworth's Bangla fans adored this dialogue and fans have now made hundreds of memes based on it. Even the Mumbai Police has joined in on the fun. They recently shared their own version of the "Proman dao" meme on their Twitter page.

Also Read | I'm fascinated by the world of wrestling: Chris Hemsworth on Hulk Hogan biopic

Make sure you always have one before you leave home because - Hum negotiate 'NAHI' karenge. #LockdownMandates #PromanDao pic.twitter.com/GovCmVFWNo — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 27, 2020

The Mumbai Police used Chris Hemsworth's meme to tell citizens that they need to carry their proof of identity whenever they left their home during the lockdown. Netizens were impressed by the Mumbai Police's creativity and praised their witty use of the meme in the comments section for the post. Here are some of the amused netizens who reacted to the Mumbai Police's "Proman dao" post.

Also Read | Extraction review: Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix thriller has some unmissable action scenes

That’s good one 😂 — Stay Home (@anandicted) April 27, 2020

Savage... — Sagar Ankush (@SagarAnkush4) April 27, 2020

Gr8 sense of humour 🤘🏻 — Preeti Tank (@tank_preeti) April 27, 2020

Good one...hahahha — Chandan Mishra (@Chandan79182000) April 27, 2020

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth's 'Proman dao' scene in 'Extraction' leaves netizens delighted

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.