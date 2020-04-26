Chris Hemsworth Speaking Bangla In Netflix's 'Extraction' Leaves Netizens 'flipped'

What’s Viral

One of the scenes from the action-packed film left viewers a little taken aback as Chris Hemsworth, known for 'Thor', spoke fairly fluent Bangla.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chris Hemsworth

One of the most awaited movies of 2020, Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi recently released on Netflix and netizens were completely blown away within the first 90 minutes of the film. One of the scenes from the action-packed movie left viewers flabbergasted as Hemsworth, who is known for his superhero character Thor, spoke fairly fluent Bangla. 

In one particular scene, Hemsworth, who plays Tyler Rake, gets questioned and to everyone's surprise, he asks for proof in Bangla. He says 'Proman Dao' which roughly translates to ‘Give me proof’. Although he does say it with an accent, the dialogue still jolted netizens since Hemsworth's Bengala come out of the blue.

READ: Man Schools Kid trying To Blow Out His older Brother's Birthday Candle; Watch

‘Every Bengali flipped’

Bengalis around the world riled up and definitely couldn't believe the famous Hollywood actor speaking their native language. While one Twitter user wrote, “Every Bengali flipped out when you said ‘proman dao’. Loved Extraction,” another user added, “Never gonna get over Chris Hemsworth saying ‘Proman Dao’”. “Okay guys, Chris Hemsworth just said ‘proman dao’ sklgfsdjhj e ki shunlam?” added another user. 

READ: Good News: Five Stories To Lighten Up The Mood Amid COVID-19 Crisis

READ: Video: Woman Builds A Mini Bar For Squirrel In Her Backyard, Netizens Amazed

READ: Video Of Chimpanzee Impersonating A Doctor Leaves Netizens Amused

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories