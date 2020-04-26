Chris Hemsworth Speaking Bangla In Netflix's 'Extraction' Leaves Netizens 'flipped'

One of the most awaited movies of 2020, Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi recently released on Netflix and netizens were completely blown away within the first 90 minutes of the film. One of the scenes from the action-packed movie left viewers flabbergasted as Hemsworth, who is known for his superhero character Thor, spoke fairly fluent Bangla.

In one particular scene, Hemsworth, who plays Tyler Rake, gets questioned and to everyone's surprise, he asks for proof in Bangla. He says 'Proman Dao' which roughly translates to ‘Give me proof’. Although he does say it with an accent, the dialogue still jolted netizens since Hemsworth's Bengala come out of the blue.

‘Every Bengali flipped’

Bengalis around the world riled up and definitely couldn't believe the famous Hollywood actor speaking their native language. While one Twitter user wrote, “Every Bengali flipped out when you said ‘proman dao’. Loved Extraction,” another user added, “Never gonna get over Chris Hemsworth saying ‘Proman Dao’”. “Okay guys, Chris Hemsworth just said ‘proman dao’ sklgfsdjhj e ki shunlam?” added another user.

Breaking News: @chrishemsworth has gotten so famous with the Bengalis that Amit Shah has decided to make him the face of the party for the '21 Assembly Elections.

The tagline for the party would be 'Proman Dao'. — Aman Sinha (@amansinha07) April 25, 2020

No one:

Literally no one:

Chris Hemsworth: PROMAN DAO — TOR AMMA🇧🇩 (@N1trogen___) April 25, 2020

Proman dao... I confess I was teeny weeny surprised. — Nick Turiim (@NTuriim) April 25, 2020

Just finished watching #ExtractionNetflix @chrishemsworth Man ♥️

"proman dao" cutest moment for all bengalis 🤣 — Swagata (@Swagata_pogo) April 24, 2020

@chrishemsworth I saw Extraction it was amazing I am from Bengal the sweetest part of India.....and when you spoke bengali 'Proman dao' I was like wow Thank you for such an amazing Performance I love you ❤️ — WrognGuy (@RomitChoudhury) April 24, 2020

I seriously couldn’t believe that Thor spoke Bengali out of all languages. Even though I’m not a Bengali ( despite having Bengali ancestry and also speaking Bengali and kinda loving Bengali culture), I literally jumped out of my bed on hearing that XD — Elias Redclaw writes 🇮🇳🇳🇴🇸🇪🇳🇱🇫🇮🇮🇸🇩🇰 (@Redclaw38812660) April 25, 2020

