Krishna Shroff's beau Eban Hyams travels from Mumbai to Sydney amid lockdown; here's how

India is currently on a lookdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Not just have the citizens been asked to stay at home unless necessary, every single industry except for the essential services industry are closed in most parts of the country. The restrictions also apply to all mediums of travel, including flight operations.

READ: Krishna Shroff's Boyfriend Eban Hyams Kisses Her, Says "blessed To Have You In My Life"

However, Eban Hyams has been able to travel from Mumbai to Sydney amid the lockdown. The professional basketball player, also in the news for his relationship with Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff, was living with the star kid in Bandra over the last few days. He had shared pictures with Krishna and her mother Ayesha a few days ago and calling them ‘angels’ had sent a parting message for them to meet again.

Eban late on Tuesday posted photographs and videos from the desolate Mumbai airport on his Instagram stories. He also shared photos from the flight.

Here are the pics

READ: Ayesha & Krishna Shroff Comment On Disha Patani's 'Do You Love Me' BTS Video

On Thursday, he posted pictures and videos from Sydney to share how ‘things are slowly moving back to normal.’

While there’s no official statement on how Eban Hyams managed to travel from Mumbai to Sydney amid the lockdown, the Sportstar seems to have benefitted due to the efforts taken by Australia to help their citizens across the world. As per the website SBS Punjabi, the government-operated similar flights from Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata to take back the other people stranded.

READ: Krishna Shroff Enjoys 'tranquil' State Amid Lockdown, Boyfriend Eban Drops Sweet Comment

Meanwhile, pictures and videos of Krishna-Eban’s PDA moments, working out together and more had kept fans entertained. They will be keen to know when the couple will be able to reunite amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: As Krishna Shroff Flaunts Her Abs In Bikini, Tiger's Reply To It Is Every Brother Ever

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.