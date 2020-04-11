The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Mumbai Police Resort To Mojo Jojo To Spread Awareness Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

What’s Viral

Mumbai Police resorted to the famous fictional animated character from Powerpuff Girls, its villain, Mojo Jojo to encourage self-isolation amid COVID-19 scare.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mumbai Police

As India is under lockdown until April 14 to stem the further spread of coronavirus, authorities across nation are doing their bid to encourage citizens to practise social distancing and follow the rules proposed by the government. While the number of COVID-19 infections has spiked to over seven thousand in India and recorded at least 249 fatalities, Mumbai Police resorted to the famous fictional animated character from Powerpuff Girls, its villain, Mojo Jojo to encourage self-isolation. On their Twitter account, the Mumbai Police shared Mojo Jojo’s stills for their “Mojo Against Evil” initiative to give messages related to the importance of lockdown rules to prevent contraction of coronavirus. 

Read - Mumbai: BMC Begins Screening All 7.5 Lakh Dharavi Residents For Coronavirus After 4 Deaths

Read - Mumbai Police's Witty Tweets Will Crack You Up And Make Your Day

‘Creative corona message’

Applauding their “meme game”, most internet users were seen appreciating Mumbai Police’s “creative corona message”. One of them even said that authorities should mix humour while implying the rules that are need of the hour amid trying times such as the pandemic. Another Twitter user also lauded the team that decides what shall be shared on social media from their accounts.

Meanwhile, after originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 103,513 lives worldwide as of April 11. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 1,699,632 people. Out of the total infections, 376,330 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Read - ED Seizes Posh Mumbai Assets Worth Over Rs 32 Crore In FEMA Probe

Read - Urvashi Rautela Blatantly Copies Sidharth Malhotra's Tweet On Mumbai Police, Makes Error

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Bhilwara
BHILWARA SARPANCH SLAMS CONGRESS
COVID-19
COVID-19: 1035 CASES IN 24 HRS
MHA
MHA WRITES TO BENGAL CHIEF SECY,DGP
Delhi Metro
DMRC TAKES A DIG AT MASAKALI 2.0
Virat Kohli
VIRAT KOHLI SALUTES DELHI POLICE
IMF
IMF ROPES IN FORMER RAGHURAM RAJAN