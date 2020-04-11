Mumbai Police Resort To Mojo Jojo To Spread Awareness Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

As India is under lockdown until April 14 to stem the further spread of coronavirus, authorities across nation are doing their bid to encourage citizens to practise social distancing and follow the rules proposed by the government. While the number of COVID-19 infections has spiked to over seven thousand in India and recorded at least 249 fatalities, Mumbai Police resorted to the famous fictional animated character from Powerpuff Girls, its villain, Mojo Jojo to encourage self-isolation. On their Twitter account, the Mumbai Police shared Mojo Jojo’s stills for their “Mojo Against Evil” initiative to give messages related to the importance of lockdown rules to prevent contraction of coronavirus.

Read - Mumbai: BMC Begins Screening All 7.5 Lakh Dharavi Residents For Coronavirus After 4 Deaths

Read - Mumbai Police's Witty Tweets Will Crack You Up And Make Your Day

‘Creative corona message’

Applauding their “meme game”, most internet users were seen appreciating Mumbai Police’s “creative corona message”. One of them even said that authorities should mix humour while implying the rules that are need of the hour amid trying times such as the pandemic. Another Twitter user also lauded the team that decides what shall be shared on social media from their accounts.

Omg omg omg omg you KNOW Mojojojo 😲😃🤭 — Stuti 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@AmazonianPixel) April 10, 2020

Really appreciated your creative corona message to the people.

Heartiest congratulations — Ganesh Kokate (@GaneshK85493798) April 10, 2020

Good work, stay healthy, fit, and safe. — tariq khan (@tariqkhan9shn) April 10, 2020

@shivaninambiar digital team of @MumbaiPolice is brilliant. Every latest tweet gets better than the last one. — Akshay zanje (@zanje_akshay) April 10, 2020

That’s just lovely #mojoagainstevil — pork chinese biryani (@whykarthik_) April 10, 2020

Meanwhile, after originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 103,513 lives worldwide as of April 11. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 1,699,632 people. Out of the total infections, 376,330 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Read - ED Seizes Posh Mumbai Assets Worth Over Rs 32 Crore In FEMA Probe

Read - Urvashi Rautela Blatantly Copies Sidharth Malhotra's Tweet On Mumbai Police, Makes Error

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.