Mumbai Police's Witty Tweets Will Crack You Up And Make Your Day

What’s Viral

Mumbai Police, apart from being on their toes and alert about the whereabouts, are known to keep their meme game strong. Read some hilarious tweets by them.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mumbai Police

When it comes to following trending memes and sending a strong message to the society, Mumbai Police tops the list. They’re known to use various memes in a hilariously, witty and sarcastic way to warn people or educate them about the current affairs. Check out some witty tweets by Mumbai Police that will crack you up and make you follow them right away!

Funny memes used by Mumbai Police to educate people

Neighbourhood  watch:

Alerting citizens that they are under a constant watch, Mumbai Police shared a meme saying that they have added a force multiplier. The meme included a picture of a few neighbourhood aunties who always keep an eye on their surrounding. 

Dial 100:

Keeping in mind the trend of Avengers: End Game, Mumbai Police tweeted that one can put an end to crime by dialling 100. 

Art and The Artist:

When the art and the artist meme was trending on the internet, Mumbai Police took advantage of thanking the traffic police who took care of the traffic in Mumbai. 

Traffic Safety:

Speaking about road safety and also educating people about not using their phone while driving, Mumbai Police shared a hilarious meme on their official twitter handle. 

How to choose your friends?

Wishing their followers on Twitter, Mumbai Police educated them on things they should take care of and things they should ignore. Like wearing a helmet riding and wearing a seatbelt while driving and dialling 100 every time one finds himself/herself in trouble.

Taking on Corona

Mumbai police on twitter Mumbai Police Twitter handle funny Mumbai Police Tweets Mumbai Police Tweets,Mumbai police on twitter Mumbai Police Twitter handle funny Mumbai Police Tweets Mumbai Police Tweets,Mumbai police on twitter Mumbai Police Twitter handle funny Mumbai Police Tweets Mumbai Police Tweets,

The Mumbai police shared effective measure to be taken by the citizens. Even then, the announcement made by them was hilariously witty. 

