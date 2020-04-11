Mumbai Police's Witty Tweets Will Crack You Up And Make Your Day

When it comes to following trending memes and sending a strong message to the society, Mumbai Police tops the list. They’re known to use various memes in a hilariously, witty and sarcastic way to warn people or educate them about the current affairs. Check out some witty tweets by Mumbai Police that will crack you up and make you follow them right away!

Funny memes used by Mumbai Police to educate people

Neighbourhood watch:

We have an added advantage of Alert Citizens as “Force Multiplier”#NeighbourhoodWatch pic.twitter.com/jxi0MOnGgd — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 23, 2018

Alerting citizens that they are under a constant watch, Mumbai Police shared a meme saying that they have added a force multiplier. The meme included a picture of a few neighbourhood aunties who always keep an eye on their surrounding.

Also Read: Maharashtra's Thane Shut All Vegetable Markets, Shops, Till April 14

Also Read: Maha: Police Officer From Thane Tests Coronavirus Positive

Dial 100:

The numbers may be different, but not the sentiment. Help us put an Endgame to crime. #Dial100 pic.twitter.com/qgc3I96vWh — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 23, 2019

Keeping in mind the trend of Avengers: End Game, Mumbai Police tweeted that one can put an end to crime by dialling 100.

Art and The Artist:

When the art and the artist meme was trending on the internet, Mumbai Police took advantage of thanking the traffic police who took care of the traffic in Mumbai.

Traffic Safety:

Always keep your eyes on the traffic light to ensure safety. #TrafficSafety. pic.twitter.com/oE70diTTeW — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 27, 2019

Speaking about road safety and also educating people about not using their phone while driving, Mumbai Police shared a hilarious meme on their official twitter handle.

How to choose your friends?

Real friends are always the best from the rest. Here's to 'sharing' more of the best experiences with our best friends. #HappyFriendshipDay2019 pic.twitter.com/lodF0mj6Wk — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 4, 2019

Wishing their followers on Twitter, Mumbai Police educated them on things they should take care of and things they should ignore. Like wearing a helmet riding and wearing a seatbelt while driving and dialling 100 every time one finds himself/herself in trouble.

Taking on Corona

The Mumbai police shared effective measure to be taken by the citizens. Even then, the announcement made by them was hilariously witty.

Also Read: Pune Police Issues Awareness Video Amid Lockdown; Here's How To Be A Covid Superhero

Also Read: Pune Police's Witty Replies To Trolls Will Make You Laud Them

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.