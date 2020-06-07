Last Updated:

Mumbai Police's 'only Acceptable Meow Meow' Meme To Warn Against Drugs Wins Internet

Winning hearts of internet users with their social media presence, Mumbai police reaffirmed that position by sharing “witty” post as a warning against the use.

Mumbai Police

Winning hearts of internet users with their social media presence, Mumbai police reaffirmed that position by sharing a “witty” post as a warning against the use of drugs. With the caption talking about the “only acceptable ‘Meow Meow’”, Mumbai Police shared an image of a white cat with a hashtag to denounce drugs. ‘Meow Meow’ is basically a nickname for the drug ‘Mephedrone’ that is known to produce similar effects to that of cocaine. The tweet shared on June 6 has already garnered thousands of likes with people hailing the Mumbai Police as ”unstoppable”.

‘Meme Police’

Hundreds of Twitter users united in the comment section to call the Mumbai Police as “Meme Police” and even posted laughing emojis. One of the internet users also noted that it was “most unique warning” against drugs which were necessary. However, others questioned about why they suddenly posted about drugs amid COVID-19 lockdown and informed that areas where they witnessed the violation of social distancing rules. 

