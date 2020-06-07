'No Gas Leak Found At Given Locations, Probe On By Senior Officers': Mumbai Fire Brigade

Several residents of Mumbai's eastern suburb areas complained of a suspected gas leak on late Saturday night responding to which the BMC notified that the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) was trying to detect the source by investigating the same and the situation is under control.

'Hazmat vehicles were ready for emergency'

Mumbai fire brigade in a statement on Sunday morning has said that no gas leakage was found in the concerned locations. "Further calls were received from Powai and leakage smell was felt in Andheri. Total 17 fire engines were deputed for the search of gas leakage and it was announced to not panic. Hazmat vehicles were ready for emergency," the statement said.

"HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited), BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited), MGL (Mahanagar Gas Ltd), RCF (Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers) and Police were informed. Investigation on by senior officers," ANI quoted Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade as saying.

"Situation is under control. All necessary resources have been mobilised. Origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with a public announcement system and ready for a response if required," BMC tweeted at 2:15 AM.

Earlier, the civic body urged people not to panic or create panic.

Please don’t panic or creat panic. 13 fire appliances to monitor situation situation have been activated as a precaution. Any one having problems due to the foul smell please put a wet towel or cloth on ur face covering nose #BMCUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 6, 2020

BMC said the origin of the smell has not been traced yet. While replying to a query of a twitter user, BMC tweeted, "The origin of the smell is not traced yet. The facts will be regularly updated."

In another tweet, it said, "All concerned agencies have been mobilised to check the source of the foul smell being complained of by several residents in the areas of Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Powai." Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray also tweeted asking Mumbai residents to stay indoors and not panic while authorities investigate the incident.

With regards to the foul odour across some parts of Mumbai, as of now the Mumbai Fire Brigade has been activated with its SoPs. I appeal to all to stay indoors, not panic. Close your windows. @mybmc is actively monitoring this situation https://t.co/jOLvZdCfJW — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 6, 2020

Last year, similar gas leak complaints were filed in September by residents of few eastern and western suburbs. However, the source of the gas leak was detected later.

