The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Mumbai Police Officers Share What They Would Do If They Could Stay Home For 21 Days

What’s Viral

Mumbai police on April 9 took to twitter to highlight the sacrifice that its officers were making in order to keep the city safe amid coronavirus pandemic.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mumbai Police shares what they had done had they been home amid COVID-19 lockdown

Mumbai police on April 9 took to twitter to highlight the sacrifice that its officers were making in order to keep the city safe amid coronavirus pandemic. The police department uploaded a short clip which featured a few of their servicepersons revealing what they would have done had they been given the privilege of being home. From watching movies to playing with pets to spending time with friends and family, the officers had a lot to tell.

Read: Maharashtra Cyber Cell's Warning: 113 FIRs Filed For Fake News On Coronavirus, Lockdown

Read: COVID-19: Maharashtra Becomes First State To Cross 1000 Cases Mark; 64 Casualties Reported

'Simple Wishes. Right?'

The text written in the video also urged citizens to help the police department in "fulfil their biggest wish that is to keep Mumbai safe from all evils including coronavirus." The clip received over 1,112 thousand views in just a few hours. Along with that, it also garnered appreciation from netizens. Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty also joined the conversation dubbing them as ' heroes' 

Read: Boman Irani Wishes Fans 'Navroze Mubarak', Shares 'positive Takeaway' Amid Self-isolation

Read: Mumbai Man Allegedly Thrashed At Maha Minister Awhad’s Bungalow For Posting Morphed Photo

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
LOCKDOWN TO BE LIFTED IN PHASES?
BMC
BMC MAKES WEARING MASKS MANDATORY
Karnataka
BS YEDIYURAPPA ON LOCKDOWN
UP
UP TO SEAL 15 DISTRICTS
Ashish
ASHISH NEHRA ON YUVRAJ SINGH
Mumbai
MAN THRASHED BY MINISTER'S GOONS