Mumbai Police Officers Share What They Would Do If They Could Stay Home For 21 Days

Mumbai police on April 9 took to twitter to highlight the sacrifice that its officers were making in order to keep the city safe amid coronavirus pandemic. The police department uploaded a short clip which featured a few of their servicepersons revealing what they would have done had they been given the privilege of being home. From watching movies to playing with pets to spending time with friends and family, the officers had a lot to tell.

Feel that the lockdown is just too long?



Guess what we would’ve done had we been home?#MumbaiFirst#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/Ec80R6Cm1U — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

'Simple Wishes. Right?'

The text written in the video also urged citizens to help the police department in "fulfil their biggest wish that is to keep Mumbai safe from all evils including coronavirus." The clip received over 1,112 thousand views in just a few hours. Along with that, it also garnered appreciation from netizens. Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty also joined the conversation dubbing them as ' heroes'

HEROES- we love ❤️!!! — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 8, 2020

Thank you so much @MumbaiPolice ,,, just wish that u guys also get good holidays & hv good #familytime soon ,,, v hv been safe due to yr hard work n v #mumbaikars shd now instil #meinbhiMumbaiPolice with self discipline to fight #coronavirus #MumbaiLockdown #ThankYouMumbaiPolice https://t.co/My4ChLTdoX — Jitu 🧢 (@jituk9) April 8, 2020

Excellent, hope soon you will also get ample time to spend with your loved one @MumbaiPolice God bless you all, thanks for keeping mumbai and mumbaikar safe — Vaneeta jadhav (@JadhavVaneeta) April 8, 2020

Wow.. Respect to all the staff... We can't thank you enough. May god always bless you all with good health and joy always — Anand Krishnan (@Andykrish2207) April 8, 2020

@MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice is doing a fantastic job in ensuring people stay inside their homes and our city is safe for everyone. #Kudos to all the servicemen who are out there 24/7 for our safety.#MumbaiLockdown #SafeAtHome #MumbaiPolice — Ajay RaoRane (@raorane22) April 8, 2020

