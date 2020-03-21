Boman Irani Wishes Fans 'Navroze Mubarak', Shares 'positive Takeaway' Amid Self-isolation

Bollywood veteran Boman Irani celebrated the festival of Navroze, New Year for the Parsi community, on Saturday within the confines of his home. He shared an endearing photo of himself standing on the terrace of his house and revealed through the caption that this year had been the first time in his life that, on Navroze, he has not been able to attend a Parsi natak(theater). Wishing his fans and followers Navroze Mubarak, Boman claimed that the crisp and pastel skyline displayed on his terrace is 'a positive takeaway from all this'.

He also warned his fans against fake news and misinformation amid the growing frenzy of the coronavirus and wrote in the caption,"One more thing. Whatsapp forwards spread a disease called Panic. We know what to do. So just do it."

Further advising his fans, Boman ended the note with, "Stay home with family and take the prescribed precautions. Soap, distance and smile. They aren’t very tough to follow.".

Have a look:

What's next for Boman Irani?

Boman Irani was last seen in the Rajkummar Rao starer film Made In China which fared average reviews at the Box-Office. The actor will be seen next in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 which features actor Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and many others in the story of team India's journey of winning the 1983 cricket World Cup. The film was scheduled to release on April 10, 2020, but has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Post '83, the 3 Idiots actor will team up with Ranveer Singh once again in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, directed by Divyaang Thakkar. Boman will reportedly be seen in the role of Ranveer Singh's character's father in the film slated to release on October 2, 2020.

