Mumbai Police Share Liverpool FC Anthem To Raise COVID-19 Awareness, Netizens Say ‘savage’

While the Liverpool FC became the Premier League champions having waited for the topflight title for 30 years, Mumbai police took the golden opportunity to feature the Red’s iconic world-famous track You'll Never Walk Alone, YNWA, for a coronavirus advisory that has stunned the internet. Shared on Instagram on Mumbai Police’s official handle, the creative flaunt the title of the song that has been belted out by hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide with the lyrics tweaked to, “Except for now, so that, we don’t have to wait for 30 years to win against Coronavirus.”

Captioned as, “'Man-datory' 6 feet distancing to be followed so that your 'City' can win this 'clash' against COVID-19,” the post instantaneously triggered a slew of reactions as the Liverpool and Manchester United fans swarmed in the comments applauding Mumbai Police’s wit. While some appreciated the mandatory health safety advisory issued to save lives, several others hurled questions whether the Mumbai Police was Liverpool FC supporter or Manchester United’s.

“This one's for the genius brain on that keyboard,” said a commenter, with heart emoticons. “I'm a Liverpool fan and I love it,” wrote one other. “At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky,” continued the third commenter. “Awesome Mumbai police. You guys are the coolest,” said one other.

Witty #PremierSafety hashtag

While the song Mumbai Police referred to is a popular track heard before kick-off at every Liverpool soccer match at Anfield, the creative has amused the netizens all the more due to the bitter rivalries in football surrounding it. Interestingly, the Liverpool fans claim that Liverpool FC ‘stole’ the famous anthem from Manchester United supporters.

Manchester United fans associate Grandmother Jane Hardwick with the song, saying, she originally sung it with thousands of fans at Old Trafford, a stadium in Greater Manchester known as the base of Manchester United. Fans claim that the popular anthem was sung after many footballers were killed in the tragic Munich air crash in 1958. While Mumbai Police did not reveal whose side they were on, the department did add a witty #PremierSafety hashtag to the post. Here's the video of the footballers singing the popular anthem.

