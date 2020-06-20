Mumbai Police Take A Dig At WhatsApp Glitch With Unmissable 'Call Of Duty' Reference

Mumbai police, known for its quirky social media post, noticed WhatsApp users complaining on Twitter about glitches on the messaging app and decided to take a dig at it. In its quintessential styles, Mumbai police took an innovative route to reiterate its commitment to protect the city round the clock.

Mumbai police's tech-savvy reply

What’s up Mumbai? No ‘last seen at’ hassles here! If you are ‘typing’ a concern you will find us 'online' and ‘replying’ to you 24/7 #AlwaysUpForMumbai #MumbaiFirst — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 19, 2020

Taking to the micro-blogging site late on Friday, Mumbai police tweeted to its five million followers that there are no 'last seen hassles' when it comes to reaching the city police for help. The tweet said if anyone is 'typing' a concern, they will find Mumbai police 'online' and ready to reply 24/7.

In yet another humourous dig, when netizen asked if the cops were playing PubG late in the night, the Mumbai police replied that they were always on 'Call of Duty'.

We are always on Call Of Duty! — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 19, 2020

WhatsApp users reported a glitch in the popular messaging application Friday evening. Many users were not able to see whether their contacts were online or when they were 'last seen' on the app. Facebook, however, did not issue any clarification on the WhatsApp glitch.

