Mumbai University News: Student Union Approaches Bombay HC For Clarity On Final Year Exams

Because of the current Coronavirus pandemic situation, a lot of exams were postponed while others were cancelled. Mumbai University’s exams were also postponed during this time. However, there is still no clarity about the final year exam news. To get some clarity about their exams, students have been searching for some Mumbai University-related news to guide them further. According to a recent media report, a student union has written to the Bombay High Court regarding the Mumbai University exam and how the current uncertainty about the exams is causing stress and anxiety to final year students.

Mumbai University news

According to the report, the Maharashtra Students Union (MASU) has written a six-page long email to ask for clarity about the final year exam news. In its email, the students union has asked the state governments to make a decision about the final-year undergraduate and postgraduate examinations and issue a resolution to the same. The students union has said that the government’s decision may not be perfect entirely but it would help them make future plans without burdening the teaching and administrative infrastructure. It also said that this burden may prove problematic for the already delayed academic year.

Mumbai University exam news

The email also said that there is no uniformity or consensus among various universities in Maharashtra and the professional governing bodies. The state and governing bodies like The All India Council For Technical Education, The Indian Medical Council, The State Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa are not in consensus on the decision for the final year exams. MASU conducted a student survey in which around 30,000 students participated. These students were from different streams and a majority of students said that the exams should be cancelled.

Mumbai University latest news

According to the report in a leading daily, the state government wants to cancel the final year exams while BJP is in favour of holding the exams. On May 31, 2020, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray announced that the final year exams will not be held in the state of Maharashtra. The students will be given average marks on the basis of their performance in previous semesters. However, no GR has been followed. The students' Union said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has intervened in this matter and said that exams must be conducted leading to further confusion among students.