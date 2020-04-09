Pune Police Issues Awareness Video Amid Lockdown; Here's How To Be A Covid Superhero

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown initiated to counter the coronavirus pandemic, and with confirmed cases in the country rising, Pune Police on Thursday shared an awareness video appealing to people to stay at home and follow the guidelines given by the government amid the lockdown.

The video reveals how one can become a superhero in the fight against the coronavirus followed by four very simple steps including staying at home, maintaining social distancing and also being aware of fake news.

Watch the video here:

Earlier on Wednesday, with the number of coronavirus cases in Pune nearing 200, wearing a face mask has been made mandatory in public places. Masks are necessary for preventing the spread of the virus, said district collector Naval Kishore Ram. Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve said action will be taken under the Epidemic Diseases Act if a person is seen on the streets without a mask.

Sanitisation van

In a significant development, India's first mobile sanitisation unit has been deployed in Pune to address the hygiene and safety of the frontline warriors such as health care professionals, police personnel and other essential service providers who face the risk of contracting the deadly Coronavirus.

