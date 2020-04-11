Maharashtra's Thane Shut All Vegetable Markets, Shops, Till April 14

In a bid to implement social distancing norms strictly to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the Thane district administration on Friday evening decided to shut all vegetable markets and shops till April 14. The order was issued by Collector Rajesh Narvekar late evening, said officials. The Collector also issued an order making the wearing of masks compulsory for everybody, officials added.

"The decision seems drastic but was the only way to reduce crowding as all pleas to people to maintain social distancing were failing," an official said. The order will be in force in the limits of civic bodies in the district, he added.

The Thane Municipal Corporation also identified 15 hotspots in the city and declared them as Quarantine Containment zones. The civic body declared areas, including Kajuwadi, Dosti Vihar, Happy Valley, Saibaba Nagar, Loda Paradise, Runwal Garden, Dhobi Ali, Vigna Harta building, Manisha Nagar, MG Road, Vrindavan Society and Suryanagar, as quarantine containment zones.

As many as 33 persons from Thane city have tested positive for coronavirus, of which 12 were from Kalwa ward, nine from Mumbra, six from Majiwada-Manpada, two each from Lokmanya Nagar and Naupada-Kopri zone and one each from Vartak Nagar and Utalsar, deputy municipal commissioner Sandeep Malvai said.

(with PTI inputs)



