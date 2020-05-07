Mumbai Police Issues Musical Warning Against Lockdown Violators; Netizens React

In this time of crisis, the frontline warriors are making a lot of efforts in spreading awareness to stop the spread of the virus. On Thursday, Mumbai Police took a new step to create awareness. They used the names of several music bands to create awareness. Take a look at how they are making things relatable.

Mumbai Pollice uses names of music bands to create awareness

Mumbai Police took to its twitter on May 7, 2020, and shared several pics to create awareness. They urged citizens to stay indoors. They also used favourite bands and tunes and said of they go out then they have 'Band-o-bast' for all citizens. They used the names of music bands like U2, Backstreet Boys, Oasis and Linking Park. Take a look at it here.

Stay indoors, for we are on the streets, playing your favourite safety tunes with our 'Band-o-bast'. #LockdownPerformance #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/ejPW0Ofbfw — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 7, 2020

In the first picture, they wrote, " U2 Stay Home". in other picture they wrote, "Don't loiter in the Backstarrt, Boys". The third picture read "Home is the Oasis" and the last picture read "Don't visit Linkin park".

Apart from this, they have been using a lot of different relatable things to get their messages across to the young audience. They used references to the Godfather, Ludo and other things. Take a look.

Your enemy ‘corona’ always gets strong on ‘the mask’ you leave behind #GodfatherOfSafety #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/XH4eXWus9f — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 6, 2020

At times, it’s better to not try your luck. Staying at home is your best bet against Coronavirus. #GameOfLife #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/v7KEmyjQic — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 4, 2020

Here are how netizens are reacting to it:

This is good ♥️ — Mumbhaikar (@mumbhaikarsays) May 7, 2020

Huge respect to the person/group of people managing this account and showing his/their creativity even in this tough situation!!

Kudos to the team guys.

More recognition to you all.@MumbaiPolice @OfficeofUT — Rishabh 🇮🇳 (@Rishabh4593) May 7, 2020

You guys have a great taste in music! — Rudresh Solanki (@rudresh97) May 7, 2020

hehehe nice one — Mulla Imran (@Rajpattiehotma1) May 7, 2020

