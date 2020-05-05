Mumbai Police Invoke Shakespeare's 'Romeo And Juliet' To Spread COVID-19 Awareness

Mumbai Police, known for its innovative ways to raise awareness through social media, came up with a touch of the Shakespearean love story of Romeo and Juliet. To highlight the importance of covering the face at public places, the social media team of Mumbai Police shared a meme that has left the netizens impressed.

In the meme shared on the organisation’s official Instagram page, a woman has been given the username ‘Caringwife’ who passes on a face mask to her ‘‘Forgetfulhusband’. The ‘Caringwife’ woman asks her husband to not forget the mask while passing the same and the husband says, “What would I do without you?”

“O Romeo, Romeo! Wherefore art thy ‘mask’, Romeo?" captioned Mumbai Police with the hashtag #OMaskLello.

The meme has garnered over 72,000 views within few hours and Instagram users have been showering praise for such witty meme. "You guys are simply amazing my Mumbai police. Humour with bang On message," commented a user. "U guys are doing fantastic job..only thing is people should learn and realise," replied another user.

Ludo meme

On May 4, Mumbai Police took to their official Twitter handle to remind the residents of their priorities in another witty meme. With a picture of the Ludo board game that depicted all tokens confined in the colourful home areas, Mumbai police wrote adjacent to the board, “The safest place to be is in..” with a hashtag #TakingonCorona.

At times, it’s better to not try your luck. Staying at home is your best bet against Coronavirus. #GameOfLife #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/v7KEmyjQic — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 4, 2020

The meme has sparked laughter on the internet as users lauded the “creative aspect” of the warnings that the Mumbai Police posted to remind the lockdown violators to stay-at-home. “Whoever is handling this twitter account for sure deserves a better career,” joked a user. Another use replied to the comment saying, “what do you mean working with MumbaiPolice is not a good career?”

