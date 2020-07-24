'The Kissing Booth 2' Author Beth Reekles Shares The Secret Behind The Movies' Success

The Kissing Booth is undoubtedly one of the most popular Netflix films of all time. What started off as an online novel series quickly became a sensation among young Netflix viewers. The Kissing Booth is now getting a sequel titled The Kissing Booth 2. The Kissing Booth's author, Beth Reekles, recently revealed why her book and film series became such massive successes.

Beth Reekles began writing The Kissing Booth series on Wattpad when she was just 15 years old. By the time she was 17, she had signed a three-book deal with Penguin Random House UK. The Kissing Booth tells the story of Elle, a girl who ends up falling in love with her best friend's playboy brother. Beth's book was an everyday high-school story that was completely different from other popular Young Adult Books at that time, like Twilight and The Hunger Games, that were full of fantasy elements.

Speaking to an entertainment portal, The Kissing Booth's author revealed that the series struck the right chord because it was rooted in real-life experiences. Moreover, fans also loved the fact that Elle and Lee just had a platonic relationship. Beth mentioned that many people watched that movie or read the book thinking it was going to be a love triangle. Beth Reekles stated that many fans related to Elle and Lee as they too had guy best friends, something that is not often showcased in media.

Beth further stated that the movies and books were of the rom-com genre, but with everyday characters in normal situations. These characters dealt with friendships, tried to get into college, and struggled with new romantic relationships just like everyone else. Reekles also claimed that the book was nostalgic for a lot of older readers. She revealed that a lot of moms in their forties would comment on her books and say that it took them back to their teenage years.

The Kissing Booth 2 just released today on July 24, 2020. The movie continues the story of the first film. This time, Noah has moved to Harvard while Elle is finally in her senior year of high school.

