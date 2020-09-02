Good News: Teenage Girl Fights Off Armed Mobile Snatchers, Netizens Salute Her Bravery

A teenage girl is now being hailed as a hero after she single-handedly fought off thieves trying to snatch her mobile phone. The incident happened in Jalandhar, Punjab where two bike clad men attacked Kusum Kumari with a knife and tried to take away her phone. However, showing indomitable courage, the 15-year-old not only foiled their plan but also fought them off.

According to media reports, the attempt took place when Kumari, a resident of Fatehpuri Mohalla in Jalandhar was walking back home. Suddenly, two men on a bike slowed near her following which the pillion rider grabbed her hand and tried to attack her with a sharp knife.

However, undeterred by the attack, Kumar retaliated and grabbed him, eventually pulling him off the bike. Soon the nearby residents approached the spot and got hold of the mobile snatcher. The caught man was then handed over to the police while an investigation to search his partner is ongoing.

15yr old girl from Jalandhar single-handedly fights two mobile snatchers on a bike.



First thing that comes to mind is the failed law & order situation in #Punjab.



Having said that, this incident highlights the importance of teaching self defence to girls so that no one messes!! pic.twitter.com/ZhjiqNQMeB — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) September 1, 2020

Soon, photographs and video footages of the incidents captured on CCTV and neighbours started doing rounds of the social media. While netizens lauded the exemplary courage of Kumari and hailed her a local hero, a man revealed further details about the incident.

Netizens laud her bravery

Randeep Verma, who called himself a resident of the area where the incident happened, in follow up tweets, revealed that the nerves of her hand were cut during this. However, doctors had done a free surgery for her, which would otherwise cost more than 1 lakh, upon seeing her bravery. In addition, he also writes that the administration had awarded her with Rs 51000.

Read: Chadwick Boseman's Demise: Black Panther’s Danai Gurira Says 'He Had A Heroic Spirit'

Read: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Earns Emmy Nomination For Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution

Her nerves of hand were cut during this.Doctors have done free surgery for her costing more than 1 lakh seeing her bravery.

Also our administration have awarded her with Rs 51000.

I belong to this area. — Randeep verma (@Randeepverma12) September 1, 2020

She was so brave even she was not scared of weapon in hand of other person. — Dhruvin Gandhi (@GDhruvinJi) September 1, 2020

Salutes to this brave girl. — Rajinder Arora (@Rajinde66590887) September 2, 2020

अगर देश की सभी बेटीयाँ अपनी ताकत को पहचान लें तो कोई भी अधर्मी आंख उठाने की हिम्मत नहीं कर सकता.

सलाम है🙏 इस बहन को — Gaurav Mishra (@mishrag1986) September 1, 2020

भारत की हर नारी में दुर्गा है, काली है, बस जरूरत है हिम्मत की, इस नारी को सम्मान करता हूं — satish prakash (@satishp18749030) September 2, 2020

Apart from law & order Road, footpath and hanging wires on broken poles reveal worse condition in city like Jalandhar. — India (@b28k09) September 1, 2020

Read: Sonu Sood Helps A Karate Athlete With Surgery, Says 'we Need More Heroes Like You'

Read: She Hulk Challenges For Fortnite Season 4 Revealed; Here's How To Unlock Superhero Skin

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.