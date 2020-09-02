'Rasode me kaun tha?': Nagaon Police bust drug racket, share news in Kokilaben style

Nagaon police took the viral rasoda dialogue to another level after they used it to inform citizens about their latest drug bust. Taking to Twitter, the Police deportment of Nagaon, Assam shared a photograph of cardboard boxes filled with drugs. However, instead of announcing the news straight, the department played with the musical monologue of Kokilaben, fitting in the information in the rap song.

Fitting in the famous rasoda rap, the police started by asking Rasode mein kaun tha? In a hilarious manner, they then reveal that rasode mein do drug peddlers the. Elaborating further, they explained how the peddlers had replaced Livsaf and vitamins with CODEX and other drugs before the “Team Nagaon” finally came and arrested them. “Itne me Team Nagaon ayi aur dono ko utha liya,” they wrote.

RASODE ME KAUN THA ?



Rasode me do drugs peddlers tha.

Carton me se Livsaf and vitamins nikal diye aur CODEX and drugs chhupa diya.

Itne me Team Nagaon ayi aur dono ko utha liya.@assampolice @gpsinghassam @lrbishnoiassam pic.twitter.com/UIV7Wrih0p — Nagaon Police (@nagaonpolice) September 1, 2020

Their unique approach of warning citizens abuts drugs and drug rackets have won everybody’s hearts. Since shared their tweet has garnered over 9995 likes 201 retweets and a variety of comments. While many have lauded the departments witty way of presenting the news, others had shown concern. A user worte, "Good one! Happy, humorous, and efficient police force means better nation and safe citizens." while another worte, "utha liya... utha liya.. well done Nagaon Police!"

Netizens hail Police

Hehe.. very funny. Official sites should be straight on all matters . But I like the way you are presenting the story. keep going . Stay safe. — Babunand Gupta (@Babunand) September 1, 2020

Indeed a great initiative by Assam police under CM’s leadership. Number of Drug peddlers are increasing rapidly than the number of cases of covid positives. — Abhilasha Goswami (@AbhilashaGoswa4) September 2, 2020

Kya baat hain...😁😁😂 Maza aa gaya..Proud of our @assampolice team...Bahat badiya — YesIt'$Biju 💥 ✊ 🇮🇳 (@Bijudutta) September 1, 2020

But it misses....

"kon tha....tum the...ye tha...tum the ye tha....kon tha"

Peddler: ye tha (doosra drug peddler)

😀😀 — Dr. Yogesh (@DrYogesh_PhD) September 2, 2020

This comes just as Naroctics Control Beurue seized 3.5 kilograms of curated marijuana in raids in Mumbai and Delhi. The narcotics were sourced from abroad and allegedly were meant for ‘page 3 celebrities.' The NCB released a statement on the ongoing raids in Mumbai and Delhi after intensive operations against curated marijuana sourced from countries like USA and Canada. 3.5 kgs of trafficked bud was seized from foreign post offices based on inputs, the NCB release stated.

The narcotics had high value and quality, and is sold at 5000 Rs/gram. The seizures made in Delhi were meant for Mumbai, and those in Mumbai were sourced from Canada. The bud was destined for Goa. The transactions, supply and dealings are done through the Darknet, which gives anonymity to all those involved. The prices had shot off in the grey market due to the widespead use and high demand.

