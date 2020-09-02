Video Of A 4-year-old Boy Gets Extremely Happy After Spotting His Favourite Helicopter

A 4 years old boy named Callum McKinney went with his father to the edge of Hawarden Airport in Flintshire to spot his favourite aircraft, says reports by BBC. The video that has surfaced on the internet shows the happy boy glancing at his favourite aircraft while he is holding the toy model in his hand. The adorable video has won the heart of netizens as they called it a ‘skyshout’.

The 12 seconds short video clip shows the little boy standing right next to the railing as he holds the toy helicopter with both his hands. Right ahead, in the sky we can see the original helicopter with the ringing siren. According to the reports by BBC, when the police pilots spotted the boy with his toy, they played the siren. Father Greg McKinney reportedly said that this was an "emotional" moment for his son. The Wirral reportedly said that the 4 years old was all over the moon and thrilled with excitement after he gave a nervous laugh. The caption says that this was a shout out to Callum.

Shout out to Callum aged 4. We think your helicopter is brilliant and we hope you liked our sirens! ^AR pic.twitter.com/IDkW0rIhy3 — NPAS North West Region (@NPASNorthWest) August 31, 2020

Uploaded on August 31 by the official Twitter account of NPAS North West region, the video has invited almost 222K likes. Netizens have bombarded the comment section as the video has garnered 12.8K likes and 1.3K Retweets. Netizens have shared the video 203 times, giving it their own caption. One internet user has deemed it to be "Happy Tweet or the day". Another user wrote, "Moments like this are what life is all about".

Netizens all hearts

This is amazing!!!! It stopped for my little boy a few weeks ago and all hes gone on about is how the police man waved to him outside the helicopter 💙 xx pic.twitter.com/spAWIgH4C6 — Louise Catton (@Louisejones283) August 31, 2020

Nice one!👏👏

It's a side of the police where people with their own agenda refuse to acknowledge. — Victor white. (@VictorAlgernon) August 31, 2020

Bless him — Paul DiGGy (@Bull_Diggy) August 31, 2020

Wow — Jemma O'Kane (@Jemmaokane) August 31, 2020

Absolutely fantastic work — Rob Goodwin (@RobGoodwin3) September 1, 2020

I did not know a police Helicopter has a siren! 😂#FantasticFactOfTheDay — Chris Wood 💛 (@dauphinsky) August 31, 2020

Great to see some interaction like this with kids! Little kids have big dreams and something like this will last a lifetime for that child. Respect for NPAS! ✊ — UchinaReaper (@UchinaReaper) September 1, 2020

Omg!! 😱 I knew i was onto something!! — Martha Banwell (@m_banwell) September 1, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/NPANorthWest)

