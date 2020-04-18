Lebanon: Musicians Stand On Crane Platform To Perform For COVID-19 Patients, Nurses

While the world is struggling to overcome coronavirus pandemic, people are coming up with innovative ways to spread cheer and applaud the healthcare workers. Amid the ‘dark times’, a heartwarming video from Beirut is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, one can see a group of musicians performing for the doctors, nurses and patients outside Rafic Hariri hospital.

According to the caption, the musicians were from Ahla Fawda, which is a non-government organisation. The artists gave a special performance while transforming a crane into a stage. In the clip, one can also see people cheering and applauding the musicians. Shared on April 17, the video has received several likes and retweets. It has also been viewed more than 800 times.

#Musicians from Ahla Fawda or Great Chaos, a Beirut nongovernmental organization, stand on a crane platform perform for nurses and #Coronavirus patients at Rafic Hariri Hospital where most of the cases are treated in #Beirut #Lebanon (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) #Covid_19 #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/PxvY44tYa5 — Hussein Malla (@hmalla72) April 16, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, Lebanon has more than 650 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 21 lives in the country. Coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 154,000 lives worldwide as of April 18. According to the tally by an international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories and has infected more than 2.6 million people. Out of the total infections, more than 581,000 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

Due to the unprecedented virus outbreak, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also reportedly projected that Lebanon’s economy will shrink 12 per cent amid the country’s worst economic and financial crisis in decades. The lockdown which was aimed at curbing the virus outbreak has reportedly worsened the countries economic and financial conditions. According to an international media outlet, several businesses have been closed for the past month which has affected the economy of the country.

