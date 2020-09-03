When Will PUBG Be Removed From Play Store? Here Are Some Alternatives

PUBG was included in the list of 118 apps that are banned in India. Now the question many people have is -- When will PUBG be removed from play store? Read on to know more details:

When Will PUBG Be Removed From Play Store

So the real question now arises, is PUBG removed from play store? Since this ban was announced on September 2nd 2020, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite will both be removed from the Google Play Store very soon. However, no specific time has been mentioned as to when they will be removed from Play Store, although the official ban began from September 3, 2020, 12 PM.

PUBG Ban in India

breaking: the Indian government has banned PUBG Mobile (Tencent) and 117 other Chinese apps



PUBG is the #1 app in India pic.twitter.com/HH3qacKNMu — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) September 2, 2020

In the previous ban, 47 Chinese apps were totally banned but 250 or more apps including PUBG Mobile were under review. Now the government released a new list of 118 mobile apps that are banned in India just like the previous 47 apps. The battle royale game PUBG made by developers from China, known as Tencent Games, has been finally banned now. If you're wondering when will PUBG be banned then this ban should get implemented on 3rd September 2020.

Alternatives for PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is an online multiplayer, survival, battle royale, shooter game, which allows a total of 100 players to enter a battleground to fight it out and survive till the very end and receive the famous "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner Victory". The game provided the luxury to play and enjoy a game with your friends while being at home. It helped people connect and play with each other during the ongoing pandemic too. There are other such games too that are online multiplayer mobile games that people can play instead of PUBG, find them below:

Call of Duty: Mobile: Released on October 1, 2019, COD Mobile is a free-to-play shooter game from Activision for Android and iOS. It is the biggest rival for PUBG and had more than 250 million downloads by June 2020.

â€‹Garena Free Fire: Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game, developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena for Android and iOS. It became the most downloaded mobile game globally in 2019, the game received the award for the "Best Popular Game" by the Google Play Store in 2019.

ShadowGun Legends: Shadowgun Legends is a free mobile first-person shooter video game developed and published by Madfinger Games for Android and iOS devices released on March 22, 2018.

Infinity Ops Sci-Fi: It's a game that is a mix of Call of Duty, Titainfall and Valorant.

Image Credits: COD Mobile, Gareena Free-Fire, Shadowgun Legends, Infinity Ops Sci-Fi

Promo Image Credits: PUBG