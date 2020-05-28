Nagpur Police Share 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Inspired Meme To Raise Awareness On COVID-19

In another witty meme aimed at spreading awareness against the COVID-19, the Nagpur Police on May 27 took to their official Twitter handle to illustrate the importance of holding on to one’s protective masks when going out. The meme, inspired out of the popular Bollywood flick Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has left the internet stunned as users lauded the wit and creativity of the police’s way of cautioning the public about the health safety measures.

With over 771 likes, the meme portrays the famous scene in which actor Shahrukh Khan, Rahul is seen embracing his best friend Anjali, Kajol, while he is holding hands with his crush Tina, Rani Mukherjee. The Nagpur police department in a hilarious twist added that Rahul was the person (You) tempted to go out (embracing Anjali) however, at all costs must not forget to wear the protective masks (not letting Tina go). With a comical caption to the post, the police wrote, “Kyuki, Bohot Kuch Hota hai,” modifying the title of the movie to warn the public of the repercussions of not wearing the face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Read: Anushka Sharma Spots A "dinosaur On The Loose'', Nagpur Police Has A Hilarious Reply

Read: Nagpur Police Spread Awareness On COVID-19 With A Bollywood Twist

Netizens stunned at the humour

“hahaha interesting. we should learn from you,” wrote a user making the applaud emoticon at the police’s sense of humour. “Salute to all the brave police from Nagpur, and I never see such type of interesting and entertaining tweet account from any police station, but you're different from others and I love such type of people who always helps to the audience for their safety,” wrote the second appreciating the police’s frontline role in the fight against the novel coronavirus. “Hahahaha.. who handle Nagpur city Police. Always interesting,” wrote the third.

👌👌👌 — NAAM TO SUNA HI HOGA (@iamkmsm) May 27, 2020

On a side note #Mask died and #you started having feelings for #Going out 🤣🤣 — Trinadh (@bktrinadh) May 28, 2020

😂😂👌 — sharvari joshi (@Sharvarijoshi20) May 27, 2020

Going out should be delayed but mask should be near. 😂😂 — pratiksha ganvir (@ganvirpratiksha) May 27, 2020

Hahahaha — pratiksha sawarkar (@pratikshasawar1) May 27, 2020

😘😘😘 — Fan Of SRK (@FanOfKing01) May 27, 2020

Read: Nagpur Police Spread Awareness On COVID-19 With A Bollywood Twist

Read: Nagpur Police Steps In To Bless A Bride When Her Family Couldn't Attend Wedding, See Pic

(Image Credit: Twitter/ @NagpurPolice)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.