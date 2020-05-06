Nagpur Police Steps In To Bless A Bride When Her Family Couldn't Attend Wedding, See Pic

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the means of transport across India have come to a standstill to help prevent the rapid spread of Coronavirus. Due to the sudden Coronvirus outbreak, a lot of weddings across the country have either been postponed or conducted with the presence of family members only, that too with everyone adhering to the norms of social distancing. However, Nagpur Police is winning hearts on social media with their heart-melting gesture after they decided to play the bride's family on her wedding day when no one from her family could attend her wedding.

Nagpur Police's tweets are known to be funny and witty. However, their most recent tweet seems to have struck the emotional chord of many social media users. Nagpur Police recently tweeted about a heartwarming instance regarding a bride's wedding wherein no one from her relatives was able to attend her wedding ceremony due to the restrictions on travel imposed by the government of India.

The bride's parents had passed away years ago and she had no one from her family to mark their presence and bless the bride on her auspicious day. Therefore, Nagpur Police stepped in and showed up at the wedding to bless her and played the role of her family on her big day.

They also took to Twitter this afternoon to share an adorable photograph of the newlyweds who tied the knot in the city with the presence of police personnel. Soon after they tweeted about it, Twitterati could not hold back but appreciate their efforts in the comment section of the tweet. Check out the tweet below:

#NagpurPolice tried to fulfill this absence.PI and staff were present to bless the newly wedded couple at #Nagpur.#LockdownStories#alwaysthere4u pic.twitter.com/5tvBNt4EyF — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) May 6, 2020

It is not the only instance wherein cops facilitated lockdown weddings. When a marketing professional, Aditya Bisht and his to-be wife, doctor Neha Kushwaha wanted to get married in Pune, a police officer and his wife played their father and mother to carry out the ritual of 'Kanyadaan'. Their wedding was scheduled on May 2, 2020, in Dehradun, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, they could not travel from Pune to Dehradun.

