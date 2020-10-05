Nagpur Police Post Hilarious Varun Chakravarthy Meme To Spread Banking Safety Awareness

Nagpur Police Department has taken over to Twitter and shared a very innovative post to bring people’s attention to banking safety and its importance. The post features a hilarious meme with the image of Indian bowler Varun Chakravarthy. Amused and impressed by the creativity of the police department, netizens have deemed the department as ‘Dope’.
The meme includes an image of the bowler Varun Chakravarthy from Kolkata Knight Riders. In the image, his eyes are wide open and he can be seen tightly holding his hair, as if he is shocked by something. The caption says, “When you have shared an OTP with a so called "Bank Employee speaking from the Head Office". The caption is trying to put a point on banking safety and how an OTP, that is, One Time Password, should not be shared with anyone.
When you have shared an OTP with a so called "Bank Employee speaking from the Head Office" : pic.twitter.com/28NKdoCrG1— Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) October 4, 2020
Below in comments, Nagpur police wrote, "No matter who calls you, never give away your confidential information such as OTP, CVV etc". Amused by the tweet, netizens took over the comment section. One person wrote, "Want to learn how to do Cool awareness campaigns? Follow #NagpurPolice on Twitter".
No matter who calls you, never give away your confidential information such as OTP, CVV etc.#CyberSafety#NagpurPolice— Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) October 4, 2020
Innovative and appealing message conveying ideas. Wow hats off to @NagpurPolice— Rajnish Sharma (@Rajnish43317916) October 4, 2020
@NagpurPolice be so dope 😂💯— thakare (@justsulisgod) October 5, 2020
Creazy— Sushil Kumar (@SushilK07044258) October 4, 2020
Best Meme award should be given to @NagpurPolice.— Alankrit Shukla (@alashshukla) October 5, 2020
Being a banker I want to thank you guys for awaring people..
So many fraud cases we are witnessing these days even after so many security messages and all.
Good you guys took out time for this..👏👏👏#Thankyou https://t.co/koCo64cPSX
@NagpurPolice got no chill🤣😂 https://t.co/5vN8GhLd6A— Himanshu Goyal (@adhunik_manav) October 4, 2020
In another similar attempt, Nagpur Police shared a rib-tickling post to bring people’s attention to online fraud. However, instead of warning people, they have taken a jibe on the scammers’. Sharing screenshots of ‘grammatically wrong' fraudulent messages the police department wrote that they would love to teach them ‘some lessons in grammar'. Besides the photos, the police departments also posted a message for the scammers in which offered them lessons in grammar . “home tutors available “ they wrote. Adding further they also wrote that the scammers would also get a free stay at lockup as a part of deal.
