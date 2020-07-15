Last Updated:

Nagpur Police And NASCAR Take ‘everything Is Cake’ Challenge, Check Hilarious Memes

From NASCAR to Nagpur police, the ‘everything is cake’ challenge has gotten viral over the internet and left netizens confused and frustrated.

Nagpur Police

From NASCAR to Nagpur police, the ‘everything is cake’ challenge has gotten viral over the internet and left netizens confused, frustrated and everything in between. The strange challenge started last week when a hyper-realistic Croc shoe-shaped cake took the internet by storm. The trend also spawned several videos featuring a person cutting various object and vegetables. 

The hyperrealism in making the cakes often creates an illusion, making the viewer believe as if the cakes were real objects. While several netizens shared the video of cakes for creativity, others joked about the strange trend. Nagpur City Police also took to Twitter to share a video of a ‘helmet’ cake in a bid to spread awareness about road safety, while, on the other hand, NASA joked about 4,000 planets outside of the solar system and not one of them being a cake. 

‘Everything is cake’ challenge 

As the cake appear to be realistic in nature due to their representation, several internet users also shared videos of such hyper-realistic looking cake. Celebrity chef Natalie Sideserf has also been recently taking to Twitter to share the clips of bizarre-looking cakes. Here are some of the trending videos and photos,

