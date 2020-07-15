Nagpur Police And NASCAR Take ‘everything Is Cake’ Challenge, Check Hilarious Memes

From NASCAR to Nagpur police, the ‘everything is cake’ challenge has gotten viral over the internet and left netizens confused, frustrated and everything in between. The strange challenge started last week when a hyper-realistic Croc shoe-shaped cake took the internet by storm. The trend also spawned several videos featuring a person cutting various object and vegetables.

The hyperrealism in making the cakes often creates an illusion, making the viewer believe as if the cakes were real objects. While several netizens shared the video of cakes for creativity, others joked about the strange trend. Nagpur City Police also took to Twitter to share a video of a ‘helmet’ cake in a bid to spread awareness about road safety, while, on the other hand, NASA joked about 4,000 planets outside of the solar system and not one of them being a cake.

Tried to find out whether this was a cake. It's not. It was and will be a Life Saving Helmet. Wear it for your own safety !



We’ve discovered 4,183 planets beyond our solar system — exoplanets — so far. Not one of them is cake. pic.twitter.com/ivmyBjYszd — NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) July 13, 2020

Remember that Sacred Games episode where someone mistook Katekar for cake? 😭 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 13, 2020

‘Everything is cake’ challenge

As the cake appear to be realistic in nature due to their representation, several internet users also shared videos of such hyper-realistic looking cake. Celebrity chef Natalie Sideserf has also been recently taking to Twitter to share the clips of bizarre-looking cakes. Here are some of the trending videos and photos,

This is what started the cake jokes, in case you're lost😄 pic.twitter.com/Lq01fiVEjN — Femi Uche🐐 (@iamspreado) July 13, 2020

the hand holding the raw chicken cake is also CAKE pic.twitter.com/qciEtXt3MM — X Ændres-12 Musk (@andreshhhhh) July 14, 2020

NOT THE RAW CHICKEN CAKE 😭 pic.twitter.com/Q2odntxuZo — Saeed A (@SaeedDiCaprio) July 14, 2020

I literally make cakes like this for a living so this really speaks to me 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/507k4uXcEr — Natalie Sideserf (@NatalieSideserf) July 10, 2020

We gotta whole new pandemic dawg pic.twitter.com/eQIFivrWaV — im cake?! (@trapkeez) July 14, 2020

