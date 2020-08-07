'Home Tutors available': Nagpur Police offer grammar lessons to scammers in hilarious post

Nagpur police have yet again shared a rib-tickling post to bring people’s attention to online fraud. However, instead of warning people, they have taken a jibe on the scammers’. Sharing screenshots of ‘grammatically wrong' fraudulent messages the police department wrote that they would love to teach them ‘some lessons in grammar’.

Nagpur Police's tweet for scammers

Shared on Twitter, the photographs show messages from fraudsters which is either grammatically incorrect or has some spelling error. In one of the picture, the spelling of paytm is incorrectly written as ‘pyatm’ while others have a grammatical error. In one of the messages, the fraudster has incorrectly written,’has been expire’ while in another they have written, “you’re a/c will not be continuing".

Besides the photos, the police departments also posted a message for the scammers in which offered them lessons in grammar . “home tutors available “ they wrote. Adding further they also wrote that the scammers would also get a free stay at lockup as a part of deal.

Dear Scammers,

We would love to teach you some lessons in grammar. Home Tutors available.



Contact - 07122566766

A Cyber Cell official will be at your doorstep + free stay at lockups! 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/2rReh4QLIi — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) August 7, 2020

Since share, the hilarious post has created a buzz on the internet, racking up 733 like and a variety of comments. While oner user wrote, “Even I do have three different mobile numbers to reach them. While another wrote, “Lot of people have been joking about grammatical mistakes in the scam messages. They'll Improvise Adapt and Overcome. Next time they won't do this silly mistakes & hence making it not that easy to identify a scam" Yet another comment read, “Sir actually these thief’s are very smart. I guess they are deliberately write wrongly to avoid SDK read by proprietary app (here may be payTM). Otherwise, principal app will inform customers and these thieves can’t swindle customers".

Even I have new number too pic.twitter.com/6GuNhhw2py — Chandan Singh (@singhchandan27) August 7, 2020

Sir bona आधार कार्ड k mobile numbers nhi milte to in no ka koi malik होगा — Anil chaturvedi (@anilc422) August 7, 2020

The Best Tweet I've seen today! Kudos to #Nagpur Police 👍🏻 — Mallika Kaleem (@MallikaKaleem) August 7, 2020

@NagpurPolice your admin is damn creative — Aditya (@adiiityaa001) August 7, 2020

Savage🔥 — Parimal Dani (@DaniParimal) August 7, 2020

