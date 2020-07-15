Last Updated:

Desi Netizens Laugh Out Loud As A Charred Utensil Makes Rounds On The Internet

Desi Twitter recently enjoyed a mighty laugh as a charred tea utensil went viral on the social media handle. Read more to know what happened next.

chai ka charred utensil

Recently, a Twitter user posted a photo that featured a charred utensil that was earlier filled with milk. The post quickly went viral, attracting several comments. Netizens seemed to enjoy this and came up with several desi mom memes and hilarious desi mom jokes. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Desi Twitter has a mighty laugh over a charred utensil

On July 14, 2020, a Twitter user by the handle name Smokey @bahutbusyhumain posted a photo that featured a charred utensil that was earlier filled with milk. In the caption of this photo post, Smokey wrote that he cannot 'wait for his mother to see it', and mentioned that she is 'going to kill him'. Here is the social media post:

Twitter users, who could relate to this post, quickly started flooding the comment section with hilarious Desi mom jokes. A Twitter user asked Smokey about the 'funeral dates'. To this. Smokey posted the viral Coffin meme video. The Twitter user also joked about playing Beedi Jalaile song in the comment threads. Here are the twitter posts:

Another user predicted everything that will follow next. She wrote, “You'll die cleaning it. And then once you're done, she'll kill you again for being so absent-minded. Face with tears of joy Face with tears of joy. She will blame your phone for it and threaten to throw it away, and later she'll ask you, why didn't you just burn your phone along with the milk. period.” Here is the post:

In the end, everything went well and Somkey’s 'life was saved', as he managed to clean the mess up before his mother could see it. He wrote, “Update guyzzz: maa aa Gayi. I gave her tea from yesterday's milk and told everything. She said kyu kiya saaf, rehne dete. Then I showed her this pic, she scolded for carelessness then. But overall, safe.”

