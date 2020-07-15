Desi Netizens Laugh Out Loud As A Charred Utensil Makes Rounds On The Internet

Recently, a Twitter user posted a photo that featured a charred utensil that was earlier filled with milk. The post quickly went viral, attracting several comments. Netizens seemed to enjoy this and came up with several desi mom memes and hilarious desi mom jokes. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Desi Twitter has a mighty laugh over a charred utensil

On July 14, 2020, a Twitter user by the handle name Smokey @bahutbusyhumain posted a photo that featured a charred utensil that was earlier filled with milk. In the caption of this photo post, Smokey wrote that he cannot 'wait for his mother to see it', and mentioned that she is 'going to kill him'. Here is the social media post:

Can't wait for mother to see this!! She is gonna kill me. 😳 pic.twitter.com/0vlxIV6Dkv — smokey (@bahutbusyhumain) July 14, 2020

Twitter users, who could relate to this post, quickly started flooding the comment section with hilarious Desi mom jokes. A Twitter user asked Smokey about the 'funeral dates'. To this. Smokey posted the viral Coffin meme video. The Twitter user also joked about playing Beedi Jalaile song in the comment threads. Here are the twitter posts:

So when's the funeral? — it's tanishtha, not tanisha💀 (@AloriaTanishtha) July 14, 2020

asking the right questions.

today evening. apne guys ko leke aana aur yeh karnahttps://t.co/U5kwJwLimg — smokey (@bahutbusyhumain) July 14, 2020

Can we play BEEDI JALAYILE tooo?😍 — it's tanishtha, not tanisha💀 (@AloriaTanishtha) July 14, 2020

Another user predicted everything that will follow next. She wrote, “You'll die cleaning it. And then once you're done, she'll kill you again for being so absent-minded. Face with tears of joy Face with tears of joy. She will blame your phone for it and threaten to throw it away, and later she'll ask you, why didn't you just burn your phone along with the milk. period.” Here is the post:

You'll die cleaning it. And then once you're done, she'll kill you again for being so absent minded😂😂

She will blame your phone for it and threaten to throw it away , and later she'll ask you, Why didn't you just burn your phone along with the milk. period. — Khushii🌸 (@TipsyFille) July 14, 2020

This is lmaooo. But like, I cleaned the vessel b4 she came and she was not that angry anymore.https://t.co/m11OivMxhz — smokey (@bahutbusyhumain) July 14, 2020

i was watching The office and pure ghar mei dhuan ho gaya, then i realized, lmao pic.twitter.com/YAMVzIsGdP — smokey (@bahutbusyhumain) July 14, 2020

Wash it with cocacola or baking soda or washing powder, BC agar mere sath aisa hua hota to ❤️de lag jate😅😅 — In_awesome_sauce🍕 (@nahi_manungiii) July 14, 2020

Hi are you seeing that dark color middle of the vessle well brother that's your future gonna be from tomorrow.. Happy homeless days... — Farmer Dubey salman khanwala (@utsukbilla) July 14, 2020

Once I was boiling potatoes and the water dried up, the potatoes were black and the base of the dish had holes in it when I finally returned to the kitchen. But, lucky me I did not burned the house. lol — Lenyie27 (@lenyie__chale) July 14, 2020

In the end, everything went well and Somkey’s 'life was saved', as he managed to clean the mess up before his mother could see it. He wrote, “Update guyzzz: maa aa Gayi. I gave her tea from yesterday's milk and told everything. She said kyu kiya saaf, rehne dete. Then I showed her this pic, she scolded for carelessness then. But overall, safe.”

Update guyzzz: maa aa gayi. I gave her tea from yesterday's milk and told everything. She said kyu kiya saaf, rehne dete. Then I showed her this pic, she scolded for carelessness then. But overall, safe. 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/tAk3s7nrP6 — smokey (@bahutbusyhumain) July 14, 2020

